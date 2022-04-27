Canelo vs Bivol: Everything you need to know

April 27th, 2022

May 7th, mark the date! The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol will happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This hotly anticipated encounter will see 4-division world champion Canelo Álvarez back in the ring, after his impressive performance against Caleb Plant last November.

He managed to unify the four major world titles and became the undisputed super-middleweight, with an 11th round knockout. This time we’ll see Canelo face an entirely different challenge. Now he faces WBA (super) light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol; an undefeated Russian who believes he can go the distance. Many expected to see Canelo fight Ilunga Makabu the former WBC cruiserweight champion but due to complications, the fight was never made. As a result, we shall see Bivol make his 4th defence of the WBA super title for an exciting encounter named ‘Legacy is earned’.

Build up

Dmitry Bivol

Representing Russia, Bivol has an impeccable 19-0 record with 11 knockouts. Born in Soviet Kyrgyzstan to a Moldovan father and Korean mother. Bivol moved to Russia at the age of 11, where he then settled. An incredible amateur career led him to win 2 junior world championships and the Russian national amateur boxing championships in 2012 and 2014. His amateur record is 268-15. He made his professional debut in 2014 and won his first 6 fights by knockout. Dmitry Bivol has held the WBA belt since November 2017. He recently reclaimed it by defeating Umar Salamov in December 2021.

Canelo

Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has been enjoying an extraordinary last few years. Fighting on regular basis, the Mexican has won world titles in different weight classes. Teaming up with promoter Eddie Hearn, Canelo has become the complete package. Previously a boxer appealing mainly to boxing ‘purists’. He has since worked on the promotional side of things, resulting in a much wider appeal. We now see more of his fiery and energetic personality that fights fans can’t get enough of. Canelo can now be considered a superstar sportsman, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor. Álvarez has a record of 57 wins and just 1 defeat against Floyd Mayweather.

It comes as no surprise that he is ranked pound for pound the best active boxer on the planet; with each fight, he even appears to improve. While there may be talk of a fight with YouTuber Jake Paul in the future, we can clearly see that Canelo is more focused on his Legacy than a big payday.

Who’s fighting who?

This exciting fight card consists of 3 match-ups including the main event, so make sure you tune in early. The first fight of the night will be the light-welterweight clash between American Montana Love and Mexican Gabriel Valenzuela. In 2nd fight of the night, we shall see, Zhang Zhilei vs Filip Hrgović in a Heavyweight bout. Then onto Canelo vs Bivol. This promises to be a great night of boxing!

When and Where to Watch: Canelo vs Bivol

Canelo and Bivol will face off on Saturday, May 7th, 2022. The 12 round light heavyweight fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, USA. It will be broadcast on the streaming site DAZN. This marks the return of Canelo to DAZN after their widely publicized dispute in 2020. Now they’re back together on a 2 fight deal. This agreement includes fights against Bivol and Golovkin. The fight is free for those already subscribed to DAZN in Europe. It’s available on DAZN pay-per-view for US and Canadian fight fans. UK start time will be around 5 am on Sunday morning, May 8th.

Prediction and Odds

While Dmitry Bivol is the bigger fighter with a longer reach; this will be by far the biggest challenge he has ever had to face. Subsequently, bookmakers currently have Canelo as the clear favourite with 1/4 or -350 odds to win the contest outright. A win for Bivol would be considered a huge upset with 16/5 or +310 odds. This means bookies are giving Canelo a 78% chance of winning and Bivol a measly 22% chance. A draw is also a long shot with 21/1 odds. The consensus is that Canelo will win on points. All things considered, a knockout wouldn’t be a surprise considering the form Canelo is in. For die-hard Canelo fans and boxing enthusiasts, a win for Bivol would be unthinkable. Remember in boxing anything is possible. If you’re into crypto sports betting, this could be your chance to bet on the underdog and win big!