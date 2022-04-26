British judge ban does nothing for shocking Fury vs Whyte scorecards

April 26th, 2022

The scorecards for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte came up with controversy despite the fact organizers banned UK judges from participating.

After several bad nights, British scoring officials got overlooked for Fury vs. Whyte, especially in the wake of Jack Catterall beating Josh Taylor.

Nonetheless, the sight of the numbers on the Fury vs Whyte scorecards – more significantly from one judge’s card, made for shocking reading.

Juan Carlos Pelayo had it just 48-47 in favor of Fury even though he dominated the fight from start to finish.

It’s hard to make any case that Whyte won any round whatsoever. Even his promoter cast doubts on him winning any session.

Eddie Hearn said to The DAZN Boxing Show: “[Whyte] was getting outboxed. I didn’t give him any round in the fight, maybe one round.

“Again, I’m saying this as a fan, and fans will say [Joshua-Usyk], Joshua never imposed himself. You have to admire the quality of Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

“They didn’t allow them to impose themselves in the fight.

“But I think inactivity played a massive part as well. I think Dillian has fought something like six rounds in two years.

“It’s very difficult to go in with inactivity and beat a great fighter like Tyson Fury.”

FUTURE

On Whyte’s future, Hearn added: “It was well documented that it was a fantastic payday [for Whyte]. He’s made a lot of money.

“He could still be involved in some great fights. Can he go on and win a world championship?

“Maybe when the dust settles and all these belts fragment, he’s a very good heavyweight.

“But I just feel that mindset is everything, and he had the wrong mindset in that fight. So did [Anthony Joshua] when he boxed Usyk.

“You need someone in the ear who can flick the switch at the right time.

“The Dillian Whyte that boxed AJ [in 2015] – that guy was a bad MF – ready to go. Back then, if Tyson Fury had tickled him in the press conference in the head-to-head, Dillian would have cleaned him out on sight.

“It was brilliant mind games from Tyson Fury.”

FURY vs WHYTE SCORECARDS

Whyte himself also believes the fight was startlingly wafer-thin. He told the BBC: “I don’t think there was a lot in the fight. It was a close fight.

“It was one slip. Then I got caught with the shot. It is what it is, man. I didn’t feel like I was outclassed or he was this level, and I was that level.”

It seems as though bad judging is a global problem.

