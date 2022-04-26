Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos signs new fight deal despite losses

April 26th, 2022

Deontay Wilder may be considering his future in the sport of boxing. However, his younger brother Marsellos is undoubtedly not.

Marsellos has signed to fight under the new ProBox TV banner launched recently.

On May 14th, Wilder goes up against Cleveland Billingsly III, a 3-7 also-ran. The fight comes on the back of the third loss in eight bouts for Wilder.

Eric Abraham defeated Wilder on points two and a half years after being wiped out by Justin Long.

ProBox TV moved quickly to secure Wilder to boost their early subscriber numbers.

According to the company, it’s “the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing.”

“ProBox was founded by Garry Jonas, who previously was the founder and CEO of Iron Mike Productions, working alongside Mike Tyson, in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi.

“ProBox’s mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport—all for a nominal monthly fee of $1.99.”

DEONTAY WILDER BROTHER

Marsellos has sparred with his big brother Deontay Wilder many times before.

Wilder will be a small part of this new venture, which Jonas believes will be a game-changer.

“The sport of boxing in its current state is underachieving, as witnessed by the decline of the sport’s audience and comparative popularity of the UFC,” said Jonas.

“Our goal is to deliver boxing fans what they want: better content and pricing.

“Fans have been without a ‘boxing channel’ that is 100% dedicated to the sport and ensures consistent, high-quality content.

“With the introduction of ProBox, we are demonstrating our dedication to solving these issues on an unprecedented global scale.”

Roy Jones Jr added: “Real boxing fans gotta check out ProBox. Our events feature top, high-action prospects and contenders worldwide that fight.

“With me, Juan, Tarver, and Paulie all ringside calling the action and then taking fans behind the scenes, subscribers of ProBox can expect a whole new experience watching and following the sport.”

“We are dedicated to the fans’ best interests. So our philosophy with quality control is simple: only good fighters in great fights,” added Jonas.

“Runners, holders, and strictly low-volume punchers are not welcome at ProBox. We demand evenly-matched action fights.

“We insist on offering this high-quality content to boxing’s millions of fans worldwide for a nominal monthly price that is affordable to all.”

Through the ProBox app and website (www.ProBoxTV.com), subscribers can stream evenly matched and high-action, live boxing events.

ProBox's live content menu will initially include Future Stars (or prospects). Also, a Contenders series and one-off premiere and championship-level events.

ProBox's supporting content library will initially offer podcasts, news, talk shows, and ProBox Originals.

All ProBox's live and supporting content will feature commentary from the Company's founders: Roy Jones, Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi.

Rather than a traditional, over-priced pay-per-view model, ProBox leverages a monthly subscription model with a price point of $1.99.

Rather than a traditional, over-priced pay-per-view model, ProBox leverages a monthly subscription model with a price point of $1.99.

The ProBox app is available worldwide in all major app stores across all major devices and on the RokuⒸ platform.

