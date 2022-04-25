Top Paying Online Casinos 2022

April 25th, 2022

Over the years, one industry has gained immense popularity worldwide. The gambling industry continues to attract more customers, which has made it a challenge for players to choose the best paying online casinos.

However, one thing sets some online casinos apart: high payout rates. An online casino payout rate is considered good if it is 96% and above. Many casinos offer players such percentages. However, the best and highest payout rates range between 98% and 99%. These percentages differ from one game to the other. However, all casino games come with a small advantage in favor of the gambling house.

How to Determine a High Payout Casino

Although most reputable casinos feature the same games, they don’t offer the same payout odds. That means that some casinos will pay you more often or more money when you win. Although many players overlook this factor when settling for an online casino to play at, choosing and playing at a top-paying online casino can make a big difference between leaving empty-handed and coming out with a good amount of money in your winnings.

Licensed casinos are mandated to publish their per game payout percentage and monthly average on their website. This gives attentive a chance to select and play games that offer them bigger winning chances. The payout percentages are certified by independent auditing bodies such as eCOGRA, and they are accurately reflected by the gameplay.

To learn about the casino’s payout rate, look at their Return to Player (RTP) percentage and/or the House edge. The RTP shows the percentage of the payout you will receive from your wager over time. The house edge lets you know the percentage a casino is assured to win from players over time.

How to Choose a Top-Paying Online Casino

Here are some factors to consider when choosing a top-paying online casino.

Look at the Payout Percentage

If you want to play at a casino with high payouts, look at their RTPs. The return to player percentage of a top-paying casino should be as close to 100% as possible. The higher the RTP, the more you can win from that casino in the long haul.

Although a few online casinos offer you games with an RTP of 100%, playing a game with 96% RTP or higher is also profitable in the long run. So, before settling for a casino, look at its RTP, and then proceed to consider the next factor.

Play the Highest-Paying Games

As mentioned above, different games pay different payout rates. If you want to get the most from an online casino, consider playing the highest-paying casino games. With casinos offering players thousands of games, it can be challenging to choose the right one. All casino games offer players a sense of entertainment and fun. However, if you are playing for real money, you need to make the right choice.

Some of the highest-paying games include Video Poker and Blackjack. That is because these games come with specific variations and bonus payouts. However, if you prefer playing roulette instead of Blackjack, you should choose the one that offers you the highest RTP. Roulette comes in three variations, including European, American, and French. The one with the highest return to player percentage is the French Roulette.

Check the Casino’s Reputation

While RTP and game variety are some of the factors to consider when choosing a top-paying casino, you also need to look at the platform’s reputation. Is the casino licensed? Who licenses it?

A casino is not worth your time if it is unsafe to play at. That is why you should only play at a licensed and regulated casino. The regulating bodies ensure that these casinos offer you fair gameplay. Also, if you win, you are assured of getting your winnings without any problems. Only play at reputable casinos that are licensed and regulated by reputable bodies.

Top Paying Casinos 2022

Spin Away

Spin Away is among the newest online casinos since it was launched in 2020. However, it has quickly gained a reputation among players due to its wide variety of games, amazing bonuses and promotions, excellent customer support, and great RTPs. If you are a slots fan, playing at Spin Away casino guarantees you over 97% RTP, which is among the best rates you will find with online casinos.

Jackpot City

Jackpot City casino is among the top online gambling sites. It accepts more than 40 payment options and supports both classic video games of chance and live casino games. Their mobile casino is compatible with all mobile devices, and players can access it through their web browsers too. All Jackpot City games meet the instant-play standard. Whether you love playing video poker, blackjack, or slots, you will find all these games at Jackpot City casino. The casino displays all its slot RTPs publicly as required by eCOGRA.

Jackpot City casino comes with an RTP of 97.4%, with its slot games featuring not less than 97% RTPS. Some casinos come with over 99% RTP, which means that they are among the top-paying casino games in the industry.

Ruby Fortune

Ruby Fortune is owned by Bayton Ltd and has a gambling license from Malta Gaming Authority. Also, it has been endorsed by eCOGRA

. With over 500 casino games, Ruby Fortune offers players an RTP of over 96%. To get the most from your money, consider playing their slots, blackjack, and video poker.

Wildz Casino

Wildz Casino features over 1,200 games, including live dealer, table, and slot games. By law, each game offered by this casino comes with an RTP of at least 92%. Their video slots come with an RTP of between 95 and 97%. The table games come with an RTP of over 99%.

Casino Planet

Operating under the Genesis Global umbrella, Casino Planet is among the top-paying casinos. It comes with a generous welcome bonus for new players. With over 1,500 casino games to choose from, you can see why this casino is extremely popular among players. Depending on which game you play, Wildz Casino comes with a minimum RTP of 83%. Some games have RTPs of over 97%.

Conclusion

If you are looking for top-paying casinos to play at, these tips will come in handy. Remember to play the right games, check the RTP, and always play at a reputable casino. You can start by playing at one or more of the above-reviewed casinos. May the lady luck smile upon you!