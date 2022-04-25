Opinion: Frank Warren top UK promoter after 94,000 super-show

April 25th, 2022

Frank Warren is now the UK’s top promoter once again after putting together a fantastic show at a full-to-capacity Wembley Stadium.

The event’s theatrics, ring walks, and atmosphere certainly put Warren above any other boxing handler in Britain.

Top Rank released a statement confirming that Fury vs. Whyte broke the National Stadium record as the champion pummeled the challenger.

“After not having fought in his native land for almost four years, Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) returned home with a spectacular sixth-round knockout in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium in London.”

As for the fight, Top Ranked detailed an excellent night for Fury.

“The WBC heavyweight champion defended his crown against former training partner Dillian Whyte. A vicious right uppercut immediately ended matters at 2:59 of the sixth row.

“Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has won four of his last five fights via stoppage.

“To start the bout, both men attempted to engage in a few mind games. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) entered the first round by working from a southpaw stance.

“The roles reversed in the next round, with Fury commencing his attack from a left-handed position.

“But by the third round, none of that even mattered. Fury, now orthodox again, began snapping his jab, finding his rhythm. He even smiled at Whyte as he began lunging with shots in the fourth and fifth rounds.

“By this point, Fury had seen what openings could get made when leading with his left hand. Whyte often used a cross-armed defense to evade shots.

“That’s when the “Gypsy King” circled in on his target to touch Whyte with a left hand before landing a fight-finishing uppercut.

“It knocked the “Body Snatcher” down and out.”

FRANK WARREN HAILED

In the aftermath, Fury hailed Warren as a mentor and the man who brought him back to boxing. Without Warren and US compatriot Bob Arum, there would be no success story for Tyson Fury.

Warren deserves the credit of a nation for pulling off a fantastic feat, from the purse to bid to the final bell.

Well done, Frank!

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow Viral Boxing News @viralboxingnews.