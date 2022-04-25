Lennox Lewis tells Errol Spence Jr., ‘you better fight Crawford next!’

April 25th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Lennox Lewis has told Errol Spence Jr. to fight Terence Crawford after the welterweight star unified three versions of the title.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion wants Spence to join an exclusive club as fans worldwide keep their fingers crossed it will happen.

Spence vs. Crawford is the most significant fight in the sport and a possible Pay Per View blockbuster.

All that needs to occur is a dialogue with Al Haymon, if it hasn’t already, for the two men to get on the same page.

Spence and Crawford could take their promotional banners into the super-fight in collaboration with Haymon on Showtime or FOX PPV.

Lewis, who champions the best facing the best on the daily, responded to the possibility that Spence only has one more fight left.

“If Errol Spence Jr. only has one fight left, it better be against Terence Crawford,” said Lewis adding a few money bag emojis.

It’s no secret that Spence has mandatory orders to follow, having three belts in his possession. However, ‘The Big Fish’ could blow all those off for an undisputed battle with Crawford.

All boxing sanctioning bodies would be on board, of that there is no doubt. The boxing world wants it, Lennox Lewis wants it, and hopefully, the pair of fighters sign on the dotted line soon.

There’s no prospect of Tyson Fury facing Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight championship bout. Barring that, Spence vs. Crawford is the top event in boxing.

By the orders of Lewis, let’s hope it comes to fruition. And with his place on the FOX broadcast team, he may be able to influence making it happen.

ERROL SPENCE JR WEIGHT

Welterweight is fast becoming out of reach for Spence by his admission. Therefore, the time to strike is now. Get it made for the summer.

“Everybody gets led a little astray,” Spence told The Pivot Podcast about his weight struggles. “It got to the point where I was kind of wandering.

“When you get to a certain age, make money, and you’re the man, you think you know everything.

“What many people don’t realize is that you have to be disciplined, even when you’re not in training camp.

“I wasn’t in that type of shape. I was getting up to 180, 185, and I was fighting at 147 pounds.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.