Dillian Whyte performance blasted ‘be grateful it wasn’t Deontay Wilder!’

April 25th, 2022

Queensberry

A fellow professional told Dillian Whyte to be grateful he wasn’t facing Deontay Wilder as the former world-rated contender berated the Briton.

Tureano Johnson, a middleweight with a lot to say, blasted Whyte’s performance as he got knocked out by Tyson Fury.

“The Body Snatcher” took a massive uppercut in the sixth round. However, Johnson says if that was Wilder, there could have been more damage than just a missing tooth.

DEONTAY WILDER

“Whyte had no business in there. Happy he didn’t fight Wilder, a knockout would have been the least of his problems,” stated Johnson.

Fury sang to the crowd in the aftermath and lapped up the praise after taking out yet another pretender to his throne.

Only Wilder has given him any real problems throughout his career aside from one punch landed by cruiserweight Steve Cunningham and a hair-raising cut by Otto Wallin.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support,” said Fury. “I can’t believe that my 94,000 countrymen and women have come here tonight to see my perform.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket here tonight or stayed up late to watch it on TV.”

On Whyte and his future, Fury added: “Dillian Whyte is a warrior. And I believe that Dillian will be a world champion. But tonight, he met a great in the sport.

“I’m one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. And unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me here tonight.

“There’s no disgrace. Dillian’s a tough, game man. He’s as strong as a bull. He’s got the heart of a lion.

“But you’re not messing with a mediocre heavyweight. You’re messing with the best man on the planet. And you saw that tonight with what happened.

“I think Lennox Lewis could even be proud of the right uppercut tonight.”

LENNOX LEWIS

Lewis, who attended the event, did pass his comments on the victory post-fight.

Another great performance by @tysonfury last night to show why he’s the number one HW in the division right now. But let’s talk about the economics. He filled Wembley with 94 thousand fans (the biggest gate in Wembley history) to prove he has drawing power among UK fan base. — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) April 24, 2022

“Another great performance by Tyson Fury last night to show why he’s the number one heavyweight in the division right now,” said Lewis.

“But let’s talk about the economics. Tyson Fury filled Wembley with ninety-four thousand fans [the biggest gate in Wembley history] to prove he has drawing power among the UK fan base.”

Whyte, for his part, walked out of the ring and went straight to the dressing room after the fight, a forlorn figure. He will come again, though.

