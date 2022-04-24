Fury vs Whyte results: Ball bounces Lowe, Tommy Fury and Adeleye win

April 24th, 2022

Results from the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard at Wembley Stadium saw wins for Nick Ball, Tommy Fury, and David Adeleye.

Featherweight Ball seized the WBC Silver title with a brutal defeat of the far more experienced Isaac Lowe.

Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight as the towel came in after 1.45 of the sixth round. Fury’s friend Lowe was a bloody mess.

Ball spun his opponent into the corner from a clinch with his head moving outside of the ropes.

The Liverpool man held off until he was back in the ring and, with no intervention from the referee, unleashed two mighty right hooks that ended the fight.

Ball plonked Lowe onto the canvas in round two via a left hook, and Lowe also came off worse in a clash of heads in the following round, resulting in a deep gash above his left eye.

Lowe rallied, but knowing time was now against him, Ball carried the threat. The Scouser is now a champion.

Heavyweight hopeful David Adeleye inflicted a rare stoppage defeat on Central Area champion Chris Healey.

A monster left hook and ramrod right hand had the Stockport man out on his feet. Referee Chas Coakley stepped in to prevent a canvas-filled finish.

Coakley stopped the fight after 52 seconds of the fourth round.

TOMMY FURY

Tommy Fury moved himself to 8-0 as a pro with a convincing victory over the previous 10-1 Daniel Bocianski.

Referee Kieran McCann called a margin of 60-54 over six rounds. Fury felled the Pole with a huge right hand in round five, but the brave Bocianski held on to reach the final bell.

Ekow Essuman retained his welterweight title treble in the co-feature – British, Commonwealth, and IBF European – with a decision victory over his challenger Darren Tetley.

In a fight that never really caught fire, we got a cagey, nip, and tuck encounter that Essuman appeared to edge from around the halfway stage after a decent start from Tetley.

Judges scored the fight 117-111 and 116-112 x 2.

At light heavyweight, Karol Itauma made quick work of his Polish opponent Michal Ciach, putting him down twice before referee Chas Coakley had seen enough after 2.27 of the second round.

Early in the evening, teenage prodigy Royston Barney-Smith made it 2-0. With referee Kieran McCann, he scored a 40-36 victory over Constantin Radoi.

