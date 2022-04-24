Tyson Fury knocks Dillian Whyte’s tooth out in sixth round devastation

April 24th, 2022

Queensberry

Tyson Fury proved he’s the most significant heavyweight since fellow Briton Lennox Lewis at the expense of a Dillian Whyte tooth.

Upon the punch landing, one of Whyte’s pearly whites went flying out of his mouth on the final blow.

Fury ended the fight with a stunning knockdown of the mandatory challenger in front of a fantastic crowd at Wembley Stadium.

In front of a frenzy of fans, Fury established the upper hand right from the off. He used crisper work to nullify the bullish intentions of the rugged Londoner.

Whyte wanted to get inside, rough Fury up, and make him mad. This tactic proved ineffective due to the interventions of the third man.

At times, the fight became a phonebox, and referee Mark Lyson had to be busy issuing warnings to both fighters.

DILLIAN WHYTE TOOTH

Fury began to land more telling blows in the fifth round. Whyte appeared to tire a little in frustration at barely being able to land a glove on the champion.

Coming in heavy proved a mistake for Whyte as he was blowing after just three rounds. From then on, it seemed just a matter of time until the end.

In the sixth round, Fury unleashed a show-stopping right uppercut that snapped into the jaw of Whyte and sent a gnasher flying over the ropes.

He knew it was done.@Tyson_Fury screamed for the ref to call it as Dillian Whyte struggled to his feet.#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/qyNodEcU5u — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

The former WBC number one contender fell heavily to the floor. Whyte got up before the count of ten but was wobbling on his feet.

This situation offered an invitation to walk toward Lyson to prove he was okay. Unable to continue, the fight got waved off right then and there.

The official time of the stoppage was 2.59 of round 6.

In the aftermath, Fury failed to address his previous retirement intentions.

“I am overwhelmed with the support,” said Fury to BT Sport in the ring. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.

“Dillian Whyte is a warrior, and he will be a world champion. Unfortunately, he had to face me, the best man on the planet.

LENNOX LEWIS

“I think even Lennox Lewis would have been proud of that uppercut.”

Comparisons to Lewis are now inevitable as the Olympic gold medalist is the best heavyweight of his era.

Only the Klitschko brothers come close to Lewis in terms of domination and the skills to pay the bills. Fury, though, has solid claims to be the best heavyweight of the last decade.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.