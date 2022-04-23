Mike Tyson annoyer lawyers up after initially declining to press charges

April 23rd, 2022

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson could face a lawsuit despite the man he punched on a flight initially deciding not to press charges.

Melvin Townsend didn’t take the situation further when Tyson battered him with uppercuts during the JetBlue journey.

Townsend had been annoying Tyson from the seat behind to the point where “The Baddest Man on the Planet” snapped.

Tyson’s team says his harasser threw a water bottle before he reacted with force. Townsend has since hired a lawyer who says that action was excessive.

Attorney Matt Morgan got drafted in by Townsend, who sees the publicity as an opportunity to file a lawsuit.

Morgan spoke to TMZ, the source which first broke the Mike Tyson story.

“Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial,” insisted Morgan.

“At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner.

“This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

MIKE TYSON CHARGES

As we reported, Tyson’s team told TMZ Townsend had thrown a water bottle at Tyson before Mike unleashed it on him.

Police asked Townsend if he wanted to press charges at the time. But he declined, and both went their separate ways.

Upon reflection, Townsend and his team think Tyson could have held back on the beating.

“To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before using his hands on an overly excited fan,” added Morgan.

According to TMZ, Townsend hired an attorney for four reasons.

They are A] That he is “still in shock and has not decided on what his next steps will be” and B] That he has physical injuries.

C] “The overwhelming nature of this event and D] the associated media inquiries.”

No mention of a potential cash settlement, though.

