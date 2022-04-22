Mike Tyson harasser named as criminal, decides not to press charges

April 22nd, 2022

Florida Dept. of Corrections

Mike Tyson will face no charges for his uppercut frenzy on a fellow airline passenger after the man who harassed the former champ got named.

Melvin Townsend III, a 36-year-old from Florida, decided against asking police to use the full extent of the law.

The reason may be that Townsend had it coming after his antics leading up to the incident. Video footage shows Townsend acting up, leading to Tyson eventually putting him back in his place.

The consensus on the footage circulating is that “The Baddest Man on the Planet” had every right to give Townsend a leathering.

Police also confirmed that Townsend is a former two-time prisoner with a mile-long criminal rap sheet. Convictions of grand theft, burglary, fraud, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property.

A further twist that the clip didn’t show and another reason he may have wanted the situation to end was that Tyson’s team said Townsend acted first.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and throwing a water bottle at him while in his seat,” the representative told TMZ.

A RIGHT MELVIN

Townsend has served two stints in prison during the last two decades. He hot sentenced to 20 months and 15 months before release.

Even before details of Townsend’s past got revealed, boxing stood behind Mike Tyson, having witnessed the video.

“Not excusing anything, but disrespectful, abusive MF’rs should have some expectation of ramifications. Forget about Mike. I want to punch this [expletive],” said promoter Lou DiBella.

Media guy Elie Seckbach, who gets exclusive access to Tyson, added: “Mike Tyson is one of the nicest people I know.

“He’s super cool and kind with all people he meets daily. This guy was way out of line, and I support Mike all the way.”

Rapper and actor ICE T stated: “Mike Tyson punched somebody who was Fn with him.

“The problem is that MFs think they won’t get punched in the face nowadays.”

MIKE TYSON LEGEND

DAZN analyst Sergio Mora revealed his close call with Tyson almost went south quickly.

“You don’t play with Mike Tyson. Period!

“Anyone who has followed me has heard my story about “Iron” Mike wanting to whoop me over a joke and an ice cream cone once.”

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia aired his views.

“Mike Tyson, a legend and an icon was being super harassed on a plane. No one told that man to relax and leave Mike alone.

“It’s not cool to punch someone, but someone should have stepped in for Mike.”

However, Las Vegas Locally may have topped the lot when they tweeted: “We support Mike Tyson’s right to occasionally transform back into the old Mike Tyson if necessary!”

It’s just lucky for Mike that everyone has a phone these days, so they captured what went down.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience.