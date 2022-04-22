Heavyweight who accused Tyson Fury of glove tampering returns May 5

April 22nd, 2022

The heavyweight sparring partner of Tyson Fury, who accused the WBC champion of glove tampering, is back in the ring next month.

Nicholas Asberry, who shared a video claiming that Fury removed the padding from his gloves before sharing a ring in the gym, fights on May 5.

The 31-year-old from Illinois is 10-2 as a professional. He will take on Jesus Angel Nerio [15-10-1] at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

Asberry caused quite a stir with his allegations that Fury completely dismissed as untrue.

At the time, he spoke to World Boxing News to reiterate what he believed to be correct information.

“My reaction was, of course, emotional,” Asberry exclusively told World Boxing News. “Coming from where I came from and going through trauma in my life drew my ego out a bit.

“Yes, I was shocked and disappointed all at the same time. People get seriously hurt in boxing.

“But the proof is in front of their faces. I have no reason to lie, and neither does coach Barry [Robinson, coach].

“The management team was aware, and so was everyone at his camp.”

FURY vs. WILDER PPV

He added that things went sour after the Deontay Wilder Pay Per View.

“I contacted them, and they told me they would compensate me after the Wilder fight. They tried to talk me down. They say they didn’t do anything to the gloves.

“So, let’s say the possibility is that they didn’t. But as soon as I picked up the glove, the inside was falling out. You could manipulate the part of the glove that makes contact with its target.

“I took them at their word again, and they lied just like the first time. They blew me off with food and such things when I first got there.

“I ended up narrowing money to pay for all these expenses they said they would take care of. I’ve reached out on multiple occasions, and nothing happened. I have proof of all of this.

“I showed in my screenshot conversations that they knew Tyson was sparring with gloves that were, to their account, ‘dodgy.’ The gloves just didn’t have all of the paddings in there.

“They also had weird marks on the outside of the glove. They showed it was in contact with something other than it was made for.”

HEAVYWEIGHT

On Saturday night, Fury himself is on the cusp of his first-ever world heavyweight title defense on home soil against Dillian Whyte.

Needless to say that he never sparred with Asberry again.

