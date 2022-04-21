Nick Blackwell “would love to attend” Tyson Fury fight – get him there!

Former British champion Nick Blackwell, whose career got tragically cut short due to a life-threatening brain injury, has paid tribute to Tyson Fury ahead of Saturday night.

Blackwell recalled his final career bout when Fury, both fighting for Mick Hennessy and Channel 5 at the time, walked him into the ring.

A few rounds later, after Fury had serenaded the crowd, Blackwell would be in the hospital fighting for his life.

At the age of 31, Blackwell is a massive cheerleader for Fury as “The Gypsy King” prepares to fight Dillian Whyte.

“What a night Saturday will be, Tyson Fury. I’ve no doubt you will be the winner in my mind,” predicted Blackwell.

“Top class fighter above the rest. I was privileged to have him walk out behind me in my British Middleweight fight.

“It was the last fight I could have before my brain Injury, Great Bloke Tyson Fury.”

Before his shout-out, Blackwell stated he wanted to attend the public workout. Maybe Frank Warren could do something for Blackwell so he can attend the fight itself.

As Fury made his comeback in Ireland back in 2018, Blackwell made the journey and was present for the king’s return.

“Glad to see Tyson Fury back and showing what Saturday is all about. I would love to have been there today at Wembley, showing my support,” said Blackwell.

TYSON FURY

After going face-to-face with Whyte at the final press conference, fury is looking forward to putting on a show.

“The fight is here. The big night is just a few days away. Dillian has landed. Cameras are here, so it is lights, camera, and action!

“Training went well, and I started working in about January for this fight and had seven weeks together with Sugar.

“We had a great preparation and there is never any complaints from me. We always do what we can in training camps and do the best we can do on the night.

“Dillian has had a great training camp, and he is a good fighting man. The fans are in for a real treat. Ninety-four thousand people are going to see a good tear-up.

“I know Dillian personally, he knows me, and we will rock ‘n’ roll on the night, throw down, and treat you all to a helluva barnstormer, don’t worry about that!”

Hopefully, Nick Blackwell gets a ticket to the show at Wembley. It would only be fitting for him to be among the 94,000 too.

