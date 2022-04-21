Ricky Hatton vs. Marco Antonio Barrera: The Hitman Rises at 43

April 21st, 2022

Ricky Hatton is back! – The British legend returns to the ring at 43 to erase the memories of his previous failed comeback in 2012.

Following knockout losses to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, Hatton sunk into a deep depression after a stellar two-weight world championship career.

Three years after Pacquiao, “The Hitman” stepped back into boxing against Vyacheslav Senchenko at Manchester Arena.

It wasn’t the dream ending Hatton planned for in the end. He lost late on via stoppage and knew his top-level tenure in the sport was over.

So what’s the motivation for his second attempt a decade later? It’s purely to erase those memories and finish his time in from of the Manchester fans on a high.

To do that, Hatton will go a few rounds with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout on July 2nd at home.

Barrera is already on the master’s circuit and previously entered talks after a battle with Erik Morales.

As WBN reported on February 11th, Hatton immediately showed interest in opening talks with Barrera.

I can confirm my return to the ring.

Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRises

RICKY HATTON RETURN

When interviewing son Campbell about a possible return, the young boxer forging a career of his own was unsure.

He told World Boxing News: “I don’t think my dad would consider a comeback in the way Nigel Benn is talking about doing.

“He has worked hard, proved himself in the ring, and now he can enjoy his retirement.

“Also, he had his comeback fight a few years ago (a loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012 after a three-year absence.) to give it one last go.

“Now he’s come to terms with retirement where he is achieving new things in the sport as a coach.”

But months on, his dad will return to face Barrera in a North-West UK spectacular. Musical guests will accompany an undercard featuring Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez and Casey Walsh vs. Don Strapzy.

Further action will get added as the weeks draw closer to the fight, which Hatton hopes will be a fitting ‘final assignment.’

Previously, Hatton was against aging legends’ return to the ring. But he feels good enough to mix it up after spending ten full years out of action.

