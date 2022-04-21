Oscar De La Hoya ‘inserted sexual object into my body’ – claims accuser

Oscar De La Hoya faces another reputational body blow with a lawsuit filed alleging sexual assault against the promoter for the second time.

The Golden Boy boss got named in a lawsuit by a woman claiming De La Hoya violated her during a Casa Mexico Tequila visit in March 2020.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the Los Angeles Times, “De La Hoya banged on her hotel room door with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed.

“She pushed him from the bed and walked him to his room, opened his door, and immediately returned to her own room.”

According to the filing, the woman returned to De La Hoya’s room. He then “pulled [her] into his bed and sexually assaulted her.”

Furthermore, despite two incidents, the woman went back to De La Hoya’s home. Allegedly while there, “when De La Hoya was alone with [the woman], he revealed and retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house.

“Without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted the sexual object into [her] body.”

Those are some serious allegations made even as questions come on both sides about how they came in contact three times in close proximity when the first assault is alleged.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA LAWSUIT

De La Hoya faces a huge character smear no matter the outcome of this action.

When making more claims against the company Casa Mexico, the filing states that “officers and partners of Casa Mexico are almost exclusively men.”

And that “including Michael A. Gooch, Robert Crossan, and Oscar de la Hoya created a work environment which resulted in a tragic, humiliating, physically and emotionally damaging, experience, both personally and professionally.”

Also, “recognizing her relatively new status with the company, De La Hoya’s status both within the company and internationally, and the vast disparity in power and influence between herself and De La Hoya, reasonably feared retribution from the company.

“At a minimum, [she] recognized that this incident presented a conflict within the company’s members and board, placed her in a negative light. It consequently caused continuing harm to her personal and professional reputation.”

In 1998, De La Hoya settled out of court with another woman making claims against him of a sexual nature.

