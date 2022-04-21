Gervonta Davis vs Roland Romero pits winner vs Kambosos or Haney

April 21st, 2022

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will squash unfinished business on May 28th, with the winner mandatory for George Kambosos Jr.

Provided Kambosos beats Devin Haney, an undisputed chance is on the line as the pair of lightweight get set for a Pay Per View clash.

According to trainers Calvin Ford [Davis] and Bullet Cromwell [Romero], the second attempt at getting this fight over the line only heightened anticipation.

Davis puts his WBA secondary belt on the line against the mandatory challenger. The first bout ended last year with allegations against Romero.

Isaac Cruz got drafted in and put on a good show in losing to Davis. “Tank” was roundly criticized despite winning a decision.

Ford certainly believes the cancelation and subsequent flak only increased the tension between the fighters.

“This is a big moment because this is where it all started for us. This fight is about unfinished business. This is our second time at this mark,” said Ford.

“I don’t have to worry about ‘Tank.’ I want everyone to tune in or come down to the Barclays Center. Baltimore, New York, show up because you’re about to see something.

“These two guys have been going at it for years. It’s not about the ‘0’ this time. It’s about respect. I see ‘Rolly’ changed his look this time.

“It’s cold out there, though. You better be ready. Because ‘Tank’ is back.”

ROMERO

Cromwell aired his views by staying: “As far as the camp is concerned, ‘Rolly’ is dialed in and ready to go. We’ve had a great camp.

“Skill-wise and strength and conditioning-wise, his mindset is the best it’s ever been. I think we’re in for one of those record-breaking performances.

“As they say here in Brooklyn, we’re the new kids on the block, but we’re not new to fighting.

“Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go. This is a fight that’s ending in a knockout. There’s no other way to put it.

“Much respect to the Davis camp. They’ve put their work in and done their time, but we’re just here to derail that train.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

GERVONTA DAVIS UNDISPUTED

Davis vs. Romero goes down on Showtime and will see the winner as the number one contender for Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney.

Melbourne’s battle for all the belts happens down under on June 4th. The Davis vs. Romero victor will have a week to digest their fight before contemplating when the WBA will order their collision.

