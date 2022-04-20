John Fury makes two jarring statements, one is a Golovkin doozy

April 20th, 2022

John Fury has made a couple of standout claims during fight week, but one on Gennadiy Golovkin that took place as son Tyson went through his paces made a real impact.

The former fighter, father to the world’s heavyweight champion, began this week by dismissing his offspring’s words.

Asked whether Tyson would retire, as the WBC ruler has reiterated more than one, Fury Sr. said: “That’s BS.

“Tyson is as mad as a box of frogs. Where’s he going to go without boxing? Boxing’s his life.

“Tyson’s the biggest wind-up merchant in the world. People should know him by now.”

Despite that resounding quash on Tyson’s wishes, the man himself made it clear at Tuesday afternoon’s open workout.

Fury is preparing to defend his WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Completely reversing what John said, Tyson stated: “I’ve said this is my last fight, and it will be,” – a direct contradiction.

He added: “I’m overwhelmed with the support I’ve had over the years. It’s been fantastic. Ninety-four thousand people, it’s unbelievable, it’s amazing stuff.”

Fury did a few minutes in the ring with his trainer Sugarhill Steward. Before that, the undercard fighters did similar in front of the media and public at BoxPark.

A noticeable absence was opponent Dillian Whyte.

Teenage prodigy Royston Barney-Smith, light heavyweight starlet Karol Itauma, and heavyweight hopeful David Adeleye were first up in the ring.

Tyson’s friend and WBC Silver featherweight title challenger Isaac Lowe also stepped in.

TOMMY FURY / GOLOVKIN

Keeping it in the family, light heavyweight Tommy Fury was also on parade ahead of his ‘toughest fight’ against Daniel Bocianski.

That’s where John made a doozy of a statement that was hard to ignore. He compared his son Tommy, a fighter who is undoubtedly yet to step up in seven fights and was deemed a winnable foe for a YouTuber, to the great Gennadiy Golovkin.

John said unfathomably: “This kid can go all the way, and I believe in him. He’s sharp. He’s strong. I also see shades of Golovkin in there as a younger man.”

Strong words for John as Tommy prepares for an eighth pro fight against a man who got taken to a majority decision against Przemyslaw Binienda.

In some context, Binienda was the fighter who got blasted out by Fury in 62 seconds. However, you can’t fault the man for being his son’s cheerleader.

