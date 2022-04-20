Dillian Whyte confirms he will fight Tyson Fury after Otto Wallin warning

April 20th, 2022

Dillian Whyte has moved to confirm he will fight Tyson Fury on Saturday night after doubts over a media workout no-show.

Opponent Fury brought ex-foe Otto Wallin into the ring at his public display in what got seen as a replacement warning to “The BodySnatcher’.

Fury was non-plussed by the situation when going through motions ahead of his first heavyweight title defense on home soil.

TYSON FURY SOLO

Top Rank explained that “Fury is comfortable as a solo artist after Dillian Whyte did not show up to Tuesday’s open workout in London.

“Fury thrilled the home fans on his own. Fury, who will battle Whyte on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday at Wembley Stadium (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), turned southpaw and went through the fight week paces with his head trainer SugarHill Steward.

“A crowd of more than 94,000 is expected for this all-UK showdown. One of the largest audiences in combat sports history.”

Without Whyte to share the spotlight, this is some of what Fury had to say.

“Frank Warren and the boys have done a fantastic job. It’s been a great promotion. Looking forward to a fantastic event.”

“I think it’s going to be real for {Whyte}. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it’s real!”

“I’ve been boxing quite a bit as a southpaw in camp. We’ll see. Whatever works. If that doesn’t work, we’ll switch off to orthodox. If that doesn’t work, we’ll switch back up. I might just go square on!”

DILLIAN WHYTE

Reporter Eleanor Roper moved to update fans on the whereabouts of Whyte. The Sky Sports interviewer also stated Whyte was on board with the event.

“Dillian Whyte has arrived in London for fight week and is chatting to Sky Sports this afternoon.

“It’s been a strange build-up, but Fury vs. Whyte is happening! His wait for a world title shot is finally over,” she said.

Dillian Whyte has arrived in London for fight week & is chatting to @SkySports this afternoon. It’s been a strange build-up but #FuryWhyte is happening! His wait for a world title shot is finally over @DillianWhyte pic.twitter.com/gWvbx8mO5m — Eleanor Roper (@EleanorRoper) April 19, 2022

Asked about Whyte not showing up to the workout, Fury added: “That’s Dillian’s concern. That’s none of my business.

“Dillian Whyte, I’m sure he’s got his reasons why he’s not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him. I’ll see him on the fight night.”

It all goes down at Wembley Stadium in front of a reported 94,000 attendance.

