Deontay Wilder ‘knocked him out’, Tyson Fury ‘gets away with that stuff’

April 20th, 2022

Esther Lin

Deontay Wilder knocked rival Tyson Fury out in the twelfth round of their first heavyweight meeting of three back in 2018.

Those words come courtesy of the man who steps into the ring with Fury as mandatory challenger this Saturday night.

Dillian Whyte lamented the lack of UK officials for their Wembley showdown despite British judges and referees holding a damaged reputation of late.

The Jack Catterall beating Josh Taylor controversy pushed promoter Frank Warren away from the BBBofC for this fight.

Whyte questioned why this is the case as he claimed Deontay Wilder stopped Fury, who got away with favor from referee Jack Reiss.

“It’s boxing, man,” Whyte told The Guardian. “There’s always something going on, some sort of set-up. It isn’t ever going to change.

“But with this fight, I don’t understand why there’re no British judges when we’re both British.

“You wonder why Tyson doesn’t want any British officials. He seems to have more lives than a cat.

“The way he gets away with stuff like that extra-long count [against Deontay Wilder].

“I know what I’m up against [in this fight]. People say I have to get the knockout to win, but it’s all good to me. I’m ready to risk everything.”

DEONTAY WILDER LONG COUNT

Reiss spoke about his reasoning for allowing Fury to continue in an interview covered by WBN in 2018.

The consensus didn’t question the count due to the enthralling nature of the headlining bout.

Once Reiss had explained, it was only later that Wilder vs. Fury conspiracy theories began breaking out of the left field.

“If there was earlier and Wilder had hurt [Fury with] heavier damage. Then he fell like that and hit his head. I would have waived it off,” Reiss told Sirius XM Boxing Radio.

“But the fight was so close. With the magnitude of the fight, I’ve always been taught to count a champion out.

“I wanted to give him every opportunity. So I took my time. Not that I stalled the count like these knuckleheads are saying.

“I was patient, and I went down to make sure what I was doing was correct. I want to do what’s best for boxing, and I always want to do what’s best for boxing,” Reiss added.

Wilder may hold a claim to winning the first meeting, but you cannot fault Fury’s bravery and subsequent guile. He came back and stopped Wilder in both bouts after that.

Therefore, he’s earned his place at the top table. Whyte will aim to overthrow Fury this weekend.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.