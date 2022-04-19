Three Boxers who look set to become Heavyweight World Champions

April 19th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

The heavyweight division is thriving at the moment, with established stars such as Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder all at the top of their game.

Outside of the top four positions in the rankings, there is a long list of upcoming boxers waiting patiently for their opportunity. Here is a look at the best of those three men who have a great chance of becoming world champions.

Frank Sanchez

One heavyweight who will be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte bout is Frank Sanchez. He is currently ranked number four with the WBC, so he may get to face the winner later this year. The outcome of the fight is already on the cards for most bookies and fans: if you were to bet on boxing today in the outright markets, you’d find Fury the 1/6 favourite for the fight.

Meanwhile, Whyte is priced at 7/2 in the latest Fury v Whyte odds for their showdown in London. The British boxer has been linked with a fight with Sanchez for the last 18 months. If he became a full world champion, the Cuban would be even more interested in securing a fight with the Body Snatcher.

Watch Frank Sanchez return to the ring on Canelo vs. Saunders undercard, LIVE on DAZN worldwide (excluding Mexico) 🌎 pic.twitter.com/9Men96zk9n — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 6, 2021

Sanchez has yet to taste defeat so far in his professional career. He has 20 victories and one ‘no contest,’ with his latest success being that against Christian Hammer following 10 rounds. Although he does not have a big name on his record yet, he is a boxer who looks to be improving with every fight. The 29-year-old has a big future in the sport.

Daniel Dubois

British boxer Daniel Dubois gained a reputation for being a huge puncher early in his professional career. Dynamite won 14 of his opening 15 fights by stoppage, and his only points victory came against the experienced Kevin Johnson.

Dubois hit a setback in his career when Joe Joyce defeated him in their all-British showdown in November 2020: Triple D was beaten in the 10th round, suffering damage to his left eye socket in the fight.

The 24-year-old from London has bounced back well from that loss to Joyce. He needed just two rounds to beat Bogdan Dinu, while last time out, on what was his US debut, he beat Joe Cusumano in the opening round.

Once he has even more experience on his side, Dubois is going to be a boxer that the leading names in the division will want to avoid.

Martin Bakole

Congolese boxer Martin Bakole is the younger brother of WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu. With his stature so far, Bakole has shown he has the potential to also become a world champion one day in the sport.

Bakole has a professional record of 17-1, with his sole defeat being against Michael Hunter in 2018. The American stopped him in the 10th round of that fight in London. Since then, he has had wins over Kevin Johnson and Sergey Kuzmin. The latter was for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight title.

The 28-year-old has been sparring with Fury ahead of the WBC Champion’s clash with Whyte, and surely that experience is going to prove invaluable for when he gets his first chance at a world title.

2022 could be a big year for the above three boxers as they are very close to a huge opportunity in the heavyweight division. They all look to have what it takes to be a world champion one day.