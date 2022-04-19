Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya makes Spence vs Crawford moves

April 19th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya made their moves on Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. as interest in the fight spiked.

Crawford is now the hottest property in the sport as a fight with Spence Jr. for all the welterweight marbles looms.

‘Bud’ has big-name promoters queuing around the block to get a piece of the action for the most lucrative Pay Per View in boxing.

Crawford being a free agent means his stock rose after Spence called out the WBO ruler following his victory over Yordenis Ugas.

If both men know what’s good for them, the pair will collide in a vast event later in 2022.

Premier Boxing Champions will be involved as Al Haymon holds a stake in Spence. Crawford, on the other hand, has many options open to him.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather are just two of the names that reached out to Crawford and Spence after the latter stopped Ugas in the tenth round.

De La Hoya initially touted Vergil Ortiz for a battle with Spence but soon changed his tune when the “Big Fish” turned him down flat.

The Golden Boy boss said: “Imagine if Al Hamon lets Errol Spence Jr. fight Vergil Ortiz and I stage it at Dallas Cowboy stadium or in Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium?”

Spence replied: “Imagine if I said no! – I only have interest in one fight. He’s not with you,” about facing Crawford.

Switching tactics, De La Hoya then stated: “Terence Crawford, I would help you negotiate. To protect your interest in the fight against Errol Spence Jr for free!

“That’s how much I wanna see this fight happen.”

The ten-time world champion added: “Great win Errol Spence Jr. – You’re a beast regardless of what haters say.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Former opponent Floyd Mayweather threw his hat in the ring in an interview with his usual source of FightHype.com.

He went for the Crawford approach.

“I would love to sign Terence Crawford. I’ve talked about getting Terence Crawford the fight that he wants [for the undisputed title against Errol Spence],” pointed out the 50-0 star.

At present, Crawford might be better off keeping his own house to negotiate an enormous amount of cash possible. Spence vs. Crawford will be the biggest fight of the year, and there is no doubt about that.

Predictions that the fight could sell one million PPVs could be premature, though. Both fighters have got nowhere near that marker in their respective careers on the paid platform.

But the fight is certainly a half a millioner in the making. Let’s hope it happens.

