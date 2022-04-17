Deontay Wilder wheeled out by Al Haymon for another Pay Per View plug

Deontay Wilder emerged from his boxing abstention to plug the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas Pay Per View attraction on Showtime.

Possibly urged by Al Haymon for his Premier Boxing Champions brand, it’s not the first time Wilder has broken his social media silence merely for PPV buys.

It’s happened a few times in the past. However, it’s not what boxing fans were hoping to hear from the former heavyweight champion.

What everybody wants to know is whether Deontay Wilder will fight again. And if so, when will it happen?

Rumors and speculation of a retirement filled up column inches after his second defeat to Tyson Fury via stoppage in October. Wilder gave a better account of himself the third time around but can’t go out like that in his career.

Losing twice running both via intervention will certainly irk Wilder if he did walk away. Therefore, it should be when, not if, Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring.

DEONTAY WILDER COMEBACK

Coach Malik Scott will be waiting in the wings to help Wilder prepare for any comeback, with the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz a distinct possibility after a warm-up.

Robert Helenius or Adam Kownacki would also be named high on the list for Wilder before the big one against Ruiz.

Should Ortiz cause a shock against Ruiz, it’s unlikely that Wilder would agree to any third fight with the tough Cuban. Two previous knockouts, and bad ones at that, mean there’s no appetite for a trilogy.

Six months have already passed since Wilder graced a boxing ring. It’s now a matter of how long the fans and media have to wait until Wilder puts us out of our misery.

When discussing the forthcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight in the UK, ex-world ruler Frank Bruno accused Wilder of throwing his toys out of the pram when suffering his first loss.

You know what time it is. It’s #SpenceUgas fight day!! You don’t wanna miss this one. Who y’all got??🗣 Don’t forget to click that button: https://t.co/yVEv4ymtYA pic.twitter.com/6pkjX6V36N — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) April 16, 2022

FURY vs. WHYTE

“Tyson Fury is going to show him some movements and upset him. He can adapt. If you’re southpaw, Fury can do southpaw. If you dig deep, he can dig deep. He fought the most dangerous man on the planet, Deontay Wilder, who threw his toys out of the pram,” Bruno told DAZN.

Repairing his reputation with a Fight of the Year award winner last year, Wilder should consider being ringside for Fury vs. Whyte to keep his profile up across the pond.

If Whyte pulls off a huge upset, Wilder would be the number one contender for the new champion’s crown. Whyte would be stupid not to consider a big-money title defense.

Bruno, who won the WBC title himself at Wembley, believes Whyte has the power to dethrone Fury.

“It’s a good fight. Dillian Whyte is very powerful. Tyson Fury is dangerous and can box,” Bruno told DAZN. “What he’s learned, Dillian Whyte wouldn’t know. It would break him.

“If [Whyte] hits Fury, he’ll certainly hit the floor,” added Bruno.

Failing Wilder vs. Whyte, “The Bronze Bomber” should be urged to consider facing Anthony Joshua, even if AJ loses to Oleksandr Usyk again this summer.

