Triller continues to face credibility issues after Andy Ruiz Jr. fiasco

April 16th, 2022

Triller continues to face credibility issues in boxing after yet another farce erupted, involving former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

No sooner had Triller announced that Ruiz Jr. would face Tyrone Spong on July 16 in Mexico had the fight been questioned.

ESPN stated that Ruiz would not battle Spong but fight Luis Ortiz in a PBC Pay Per View.

Ruiz himself has not mentioned anything about potentially trading blows with Spong.

ANDY RUIZ JR

Triller had said: “Following up events in 2022, Triller Fight Club has announced a mega-heavyweight clash. It features former unified heavyweight world champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr. and contender Tyrone ‘King of the Ring’ Spong.

“The 32-year-old Ruiz shocked the sports world. He became the first Mexican heavyweight world champion on June 1, 2019.

“Ruiz scored an impressive seventh-round knockout of undefeated, unified world champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden.

“Most recently, Ruiz was victorious in dominant fashion. He scored a 12-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Chris Arreola in Carson, CA, on May 1, 2021.

“Spong is a world champion kickboxer with a wealth of international accolades. The heavy-handed fighter is training in South Florida.

“He returns to the squared circle following a second-round knockout of Jeyson Minda in Merida, Mexico.

“Eleven of his thirteen knockouts have come within the first two rounds of his fourteen victories.

“He is the holder of the WBC Latino Heavyweight and WBO Latino Heavyweight Titles.

“Opened in 1946, Plaza de Toros is the world’s largest bullring. In 2004, It played host to the third fight between Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former world champion Frankie Randall.

“A full schedule of events and additional fights for this evening of world-class boxing will be announced shortly.”

TRILLER

Sadly, none of this seems to be accurate, according to ESPN. Neither of the fighters shared the information on their social media channels.

It’s coming to the point now where Triller announces events, and some question whether they will occur. It’s not a good look for a boxing company.

The farce comes after Mike Tyson stated Triller owes him money. Plus, a shocking decision by the brand to put a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield back in the ring.

Several other events, including one with Oscar De La Hoya, have also been scrapped.

What will they think of next?

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.