Boxing News: Ugas’ ‘weird bicep’ at Spence weigh-in, Estelle Mossely

April 16th, 2022

Fans commented on a ‘weird bicep’ boasted by Yordenis Ugas at the weigh-in for his clash against Errol Spence Jr.

The pair collide for three versions of the welterweight title on Saturday night. The best guess regarding the shape of Ugas’ muscle is that he tore his bicep in the past.

Judge for yourself.

SPENCE vs. UGAS WEIGHTS

WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight World Championship Unification – 12 Rounds

Errol Spence Jr. – 146 ¼ lbs.

Yordenis Ugás – 146 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Laurence Cole; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Isaac Cruz – 134 ¾ lbs.

Yuriorkis Gamboa – 134 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-oy; Judges: Javier Alvarez (Texas), Jesse Reyes (Texas), Jose Roberto Torres (P.R.)

Note: Cruz made weight on the second attempt after initially arriving at 136 ½ lbs.

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jose Valenzuela – 134 ¾ lbs.

Francisco Vargas – 134 ½ lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-oy; Judges: Josef Mason (Colo.), Chris Migliore (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas)

Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Cody Crowley – 144 ½ lbs.

Josesito Lopez – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Laurence Cole; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – Saturday, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

WBA Welterweight Title Bout – 12 Rounds

Radzhab Butaev – 146 ½ lbs.

Eimantas Stanionis – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Javier Alvarez (Texas), Robert Hoyle (Nev.), Jose Roberto Torres (P.R.)

Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Brandun Lee – 142 ½ lbs.

Zachary Ochoa – 141 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-oy; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Josef Mason (Colo.), Chris Migliore (Nev.)

Note: Contracted weight is 143 pounds

ESTELLE MOSSELY

In other boxing news, Estelle Mossely has a new role.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is proud to announce that AIBA Women’s World Boxing Champion 2016 Estelle Mossely will be an Ambassador for the upcoming IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The French boxer will be present at the opening ceremony of the event.

In 2016, Mossely was crowned AIBA Women’s World Boxing Champion and then went on to win the coveted Olympic gold medal in Rio a few months later.

She has been at the top of the sport for several years and has consistently beaten the best in her division, proving that she is one of the best female fighters in recent memory.

“I am really looking forward to being ringside at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul,” said Mossely.

“As a champion of this event, I know the sacrifices needed to win. This year, the level of competition is very high in all 12 weight categories.

“It shows the tremendous growth of women’s boxing over the last few years. I want to thank the IBA for inviting me to participate in this major event.

“Winning this competition in 2016 is a memory I will never forget, so to return as an ambassador is an amazing feeling.”

IBA

Chairwoman of the IBA Women’s Committee Amanda Coulson said, “We are delighted to have Estelle Mossely as an Ambassador for the upcoming Women’s World Boxing Championships.

“She has elevated the level of women’s boxing to heights not seen before. Fans of our beloved sport will always hold a special place in their hearts for Estelle.

“Her accomplishments speak for themselves. She has won all there is to win while carrying herself with class and grace throughout her illustrious career.

“We are looking forward to seeing the evolution of women’s boxing as we seek to promote the sport globally.”

As with the Men’s Boxing World Championships last year, for the first time ever, this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will have prize money.

The prize money will be equal to that of the men’s competition. IBA has made it a priority to promote gender equality and the development of women’s boxing.

It is vital to make sure that world-class athletes fight to not only entertain the fans. But also, to make their dreams a reality, they are fairly rewarded for their efforts and have the stability required to train at the highest level.

