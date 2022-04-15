Daughter of Floyd Mayweather guilty of double stabbing gets no jail time

April 15th, 2022

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty to stabbing another woman who is the mother of boyfriend YoungBoy NBA’s child.

Iyanna Mayweather, 21, faced up to twenty years in prison if the charges went to trial. To avoid any jail time, Mayweather pleaded guilty to the double stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs.

A teenager at the time, Mayweather used two separate knives on Jacobs, causing bodily injury. She pleaded guilty to a lesser second-degree charge.

Mayweather received six years of deferred adjunction, dropped to two for good behavior. Plus, forty hours of community service.

If any, no details of any cash settlement, in this case, got released to the public.

The lawyer for the defendant, Kent Schaffer, revealed Mayweather would have the offense quashed from her record once completed.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” said Schaffer, as quoted by XXL.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of six years. After which, she will have no felony conviction, and the case will be dismissed.”

He added: “She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behaviour.

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her.

“This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify, probably due to their own legal problems.”

Iyanna, who has a child with YoungBoy named Kentrell Gaulden Jr., must stay away from Jacobs despite claiming self-defense.

Father Floyd Mayweather, who returns to the ring next month for another big-money exhibition, has always stood by his daughter following the attack.

Although her reputation took a battering over the matter, she’s kept her head down pending a favorable resolution.

