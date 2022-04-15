Boxing News: Errol Spence Jr. vs Ugas – This might not go the distance!

Amanda Westcott

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas close in on a massive welterweight unification which has become the talk of the division.

Both men predict fireworks in the fight, with Spence stating the battle could be over earlier than the final bell.

ERROL SPENCE JR

“It’s going to be action-packed on Saturday night. I’m looking to put on a great show and a great performance in front of my hometown fans,” said Spence.

“I know Ugás is coming to fight. I know his coach has a great game plan. But come Saturday night, I’m putting on a great show and another great performance.

“I’m looking forward to adding the WBA belt to my titles, so I have three belts. That means there’s just one more to go.”

On injuries suffered in a car wreck, mainly mental than anything, Spence added: “When people say I can’t do this or I can’t do that, I prove them wrong every time.

“I am the same guy I was before the accident and the injury. I feel better than that guy who fought Shawn Porter or Danny García.

“This fight might not go the distance. Ugás is a tough fighter. He’s a guy that embraces the fight and wants to go toe-to-toe. If he has to, he’ll do anything to win.

“I’m that type of guy. I’m the type of guy who will go toe-to-toe if I have to go toe-to-toe. If I have to stay there and fight, I will.

“If we get in the clinch and start fighting, I don’t think it’s going 12 rounds.

“Everybody knows my motivation. I fight for my family, friends, city, and the whole state of Texas.

“I want to be the three-belt unified champion of the world, and I want to become the future undisputed welterweight champion of the world – the first-ever to do it.

“This is my house. This is my hometown. I love the Dallas Cowboys to death. And I love AT&T Stadium.

“I appreciate them giving me the hospitality and making this my home. Come Saturday night. I’m going to win another championship in the home of the Cowboys.”

For his part, Ugas has never flinched once when in the presence of Spence.

YORDENIS UGAS

“I’m so excited for this fight. I have nothing but respect for Spence. He’s a great fighter, and this will not only be a clash between us.

“But also between two of the greatest trainers in the world, so you’re not going to want to miss that either.

“Spence promises a knockout. I promise a win. Don’t miss it!

“I have a wise trainer. He’s somebody that has seen more boxing than most. But we have different opinions.

“I think that Spence is going to be one hundred percent. I prepared for the best Errol Spence Jr. possible. That’s been my mindset throughout.

“People know my story by now. I came back from being 15-3 back in 2016, and ever since then, I have established myself as part of the elite in this division.

“If he’s the big fish, I belong in that same tank because I’m willing to swim with the big fishes whenever, wherever.

“I have been willing to do whatever it takes to get to where I am right now.

“I promise you blood, sweat, and everything that I have to give for my country and for my fans.

“For everyone watching the pay-per-view, we will put on a great show.

“You’re going to see the same Ugás that put his heart and soul into a sport that means so much to me.

“I’m a warrior. I’m a competitor. I’ve been facing adversity ever since I was six or seven years old. I’ve been fighting ever since I was a little kid.

“This is nothing new to me. It will be a great night for me but no different from any other fight that I’ve had throughout my boxing career.”

