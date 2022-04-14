Errol Spence Jr. confirms he’ll pursue undisputed Terence Crawford fight

April 14th, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. has confirmed he will be pursuing an undisputed welterweight title clash with Terence Crawford in 2022.

The WBC and IBF titleholder will attempt to add the WBA version this weekend. Afterward, and if he’s victorious, Crawford will become the main priority.

Before moving up in weight, Spence wants to pick up the WBO strap in Crawford’s possession. “The Truth” still remains tight at 147, and he had to employ a strength and conditioning coach for the first time for Ugas.

Potentially, Spence has just one more bout at the limit later this year. To claim the belts, it will have to be Crawford.

ERROL SPENCE JR vs. TERENCE CRAWFORD

Asked on The Pivot Podcast whether he will go after Crawford, Spence said: “Oh definitely.

“Like I been telling people, I’m getting the third belt with Ugas. There’s only more belt to get. The proof is in the pudding. Every belt I got, I done took from somebody.

“I’m not moving up until I get that fourth belt,” he added.

Crawford is currently a free agent and could sign with Showtime directly under his own promotional banner or with Premier Boxing Champions.

The whole scenario depends on the deal on offer from Al Haymon.

WELTERWEIGHT

When speaking about Spence and the 147 division, Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza pointed out just how exciting the weight limit is at the moment.

“The welterweight division has always been boxing’s glamour division. Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather,” said Espinoza.

“This is a three-belt unification fight and exactly the kind of fight that SHOWTIME has become known for. The best against the best. The most competitive matchups.

“Putting aside the quality of this matchup and the importance of this fight, this Spence vs. Ugas features two of boxing’s best ambassadors.

“These are two elite athletes who represent the best of the sport through their sportsmanship, their integrity, and their respect. It’s often said that boxing is a metaphor for life.

“We’re all fighting for something, personally or professionally. We all have our battles. But that’s not a metaphor for these two men.

“They have each battled almost unimaginable adversity inside and outside the ring, and the way they’ve done so is a credit to boxing.”

Spence vs. Ugas, followed by Spence vs. Crawford? – That’s the dream for boxing fans in 2022.

