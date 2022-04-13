Boxing News: Unified champion in an ‘I’ll bite Mike Tyson ear off mood’

April 13th, 2022

Esther Lin

WBC and WBO champion Stephen Fulton Jr. is in no mood for playing as he cited Mike Tyson heading into his next fight.

Fulton will battle Danny Roman on June 4 at The Armory in Minneapolis and isn’t mincing his words.

He said: “Mood – I’ll bite Mike Tyson ear TF off!” – with only victory over Roman on his mind.

Fulton stated: “I’m ready to defend my titles once again against ‘Danny boy.’ I expect Roman to be excited and on point.

“He’s looking at this fight as a comeback, so he’ll be ready. This is his biggest fight to date.

“Fight fans should just make sure to tune in to this fight because when I fight, I always put on a great show, and June 4 won’t be any different.”

MIKE TYSON EAR OFF

Roman is ready to attempt to dethrone Fulton and win further honors.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be back in the ring, fighting for the world titles on SHOWTIME,” said Roman.

“Fulton is an undefeated champion who has never tasted defeat, but I have plans to take his belts.

“I have confidence in myself that I will come out on top based on my skill and experience.

“I’m having a great camp, and the fans should be tuning in because I will be in the best shape of my life.

“I’m grateful to my team for working hard to make this fight happen. But I’m going to make this fight a war on June 4.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, added: “Fans at The Armory in Minneapolis and watching on SHOWTIME are in for another treat on June 4.

“We have a battle between unified champion Stephen Fulton and former unified champion Danny Roman that is destined to deliver dramatic action.”

The co-feature sees Canelo mandatory David Morrell facing off against Kalvin Henderson.

“I’m super excited to have the opportunity to fight in my second home of Minneapolis,” said Morrell.

“I’m ready to shine at The Armory once again on June 4. It will be an amazing feeling to have that support on fight night.

“I’m working hard in training to make sure I can deliver for the fans.”

Tickets for the event, promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now. Fans can purchase them at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster. The Fulton vs. Roman fight is promoted in association with Thompson Boxing.

