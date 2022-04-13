HOF promoter admits own failings as Mike Tyson conqueror ‘self-harms’

April 13th, 2022

Mike Tyson conqueror Danny Williams caused a stir with his latest bout, prompting a Hall of Fame promoter to air his concerns.

Lou DiBella, who has been in the business for many years, made an emotional outpouring in a bid for Williams to see sense.

Williams lost at the age of 48 in Cologne, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, against heavyweight prospect Djuar El Scheich.

The Briton could hardly throw a punch and was unable to continue having turned his back on his opponent by the end.

El Scheich moved to 15-0 with his 14th stoppage by battering Williams without much in return. However, DiBella blamed the organizers for their part in encouraging Williams to keep fighting.

The days of “The Brixton Bomber” taking out a faded Mike Tyson in 2005 are long gone. They have been for over a decade or more.

He was citing the approved return of Glen Tapia, who lost three of four bouts by knockout before returning at a Dubai show last year.

DiBella said: “A globally flawed, inadequate, and unsafe system of boxing regulation is what allows a damaged Glen Tapia to continue to campaign in the US and Danny Williams to continue a world tour of self-harm.

“I continue to worry for them both. They aren’t alone, and the problem is obvious on boxing undercards worldwide.

“Talented or undefeated fighters build winning records at opponents’ expense with strings of knockouts every day.

“I’m not absolving myself; though I try self-policing, there have been fights on my cards that shouldn’t have happened.

“We all need to do better. We aren’t a back alley sport. Boxing is global and historically woven into the fabric of the sport.

“The lack of appropriate, mandated safeguards to protect worn fighters from their own courage or ‘need’ to box is shocking.”

MIKE TYSON WIN

Tapia will certainly fight again soon, maybe more than once this year. But as for Williams, it’s hoped he will walk away immediately and that the European offers will stop.

Williams told WBN years ago that he would retire. He keeps coming and coming back again and again.

Those checks from promoters that can get him wrongly sanctioned are too much to pass up for Danny.

When he beat Mike Tyson and then lost badly to Vitali Klitschko, he should have retired then. It’s not another fifteen years down the line.

Very upsetting and tragic to watch.

