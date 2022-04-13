Dillian Whyte gets teensy part in Tyson Fury trailer as US PPV price is set

April 13th, 2022

Heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte seemingly came out of hiding for the teensiest part in the new Tyson Fury trailer ahead of April 23.

Whyte goes for WBC heavyweight gold against Fury at a sold out Wembley Stadium but has been far from a happy bunny all the way through.

From the purse bid split to the staging of the press conference, Whyte has wanted little to do with any promotion for the event.

As the trailer dropped this week, “The BodySnatcher” hardly featured as just seconds of recorded content aired.

Alongside the video, Top Rank also released information on coverage of the show from ESPN Pay Per View.

ESPN also set the PPV price at an eye-watering $69.99.

#FuryWhyte in front of 94,000 🏟 👑 Hell hath no Fury like The Gypsy King…@Tyson_Fury | APR 23 at 2pmET | https://t.co/2LG1cfzVPm pic.twitter.com/nBWXtsFNh1 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 12, 2022

TYSON FURY vs. DILLIAN WHYTE PPV

Top Rank on ESPN will be at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

ESPN will capture the all-English heavyweight battle between WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury as he battles WBC interim titleholder Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View will stream the event LIVE in the United States at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The undercard is to stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. ESPN will also air a special Fury vs. Whyte Pre-Show on ESPN beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his crown against WBC interim champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of a record 94,000 fans.

It’s the largest Wembley Stadium has ever hosted and the most fans to witness a boxing event in person since 1993.

The Whyte showdown marks Fury’s first bout in London since February 2015.

Calling the action will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. (analyst), and former pound-for-pound #1, two-division world titleholder, and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward (analyst).

The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.

