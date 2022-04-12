Mike Tyson in comic reaction to Deontay Wilder battering Charlie Zelenoff

Mike Tyson gave a comic reaction to the infamous Deontay Wilder gym beat down of boxing myth Charlie Zelenoff.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion discussed Wilder’s battering of the fighting wannabe and “Kim Kardashian’s stalker.”

Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip in an episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson gave a hilarious blow-by-blow account.

It’s a subject WBN has covered on many occasions in the past, as Zelenoff took a beating from a younger Wilder for trolling “The Bronze Bomber” a few years ago.

Zelenoff made the massive mistake of mentioning Wilder’s family online.

Finally getting him in the gym and laced up, the five-year reigning WBC ruler battered “Charlie Z” from pillar to post. It was intense viewing.

Tyson wanted fellow host Henry Cejudo and Ruiz to witness the video available online after UK media purchased the clip from someone filming it in the gym.

Claiming he’d be in prison for that, Tyson labeled Zelenoff a YouTuber and a TikToker, even though he’s neither.

CHARLIE ZELENOFF

Zelenoff, who calls himself the Great Boxing of All Time and claims to have never lost despite plenty of footage to the contrary, is more famous these days for his links to Kim K.

The Kardashian family member famous herself for an X-Rated video with Ray J, called Zelenoff her “stalker.” She sent in a written legal bid to block him from coming anywhere near her.

In several videos posted online, Zelenoff professed his undying love for Kim. This worrying trend had led the former wife of Kayne West to seek an injunction.

It’s a new claim to fame for Zelenoff.

MIKE TYSON

As for Tyson, it’s rumored “The Baddest Man on the Planet” could fight again soon. He last fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

In regards to Wilder, the American is currently in limbo after losing to Tyson Fury again. Tyson correctly predicted that “The Gypsy King” had his number in the trilogy.

Fury won the rematch in seven rounds. Wilder insisted underhand tactics were used by Fury, though.

The second return, Fight of the Year for 2021, was a back-and-forth barnstormer won by Fury in the ninth.

Wilder has since gotten linked to fighting Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View.

