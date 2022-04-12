‘He lost something’ – Errol Spence Jr. ‘not the same since accident’

April 12th, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. is not the same fighter he once was, and it’s all down to a car accident that he was lucky to walk away from unscathed.

That’s the view of Ismael Salas, trainer of forthcoming opponent Yordenis Ugas. This weekend, Spence is preparing to defend his IBF and WBC belts against WBA ruler Ugas.

Discussing the fact Spence was a different fighter in the bouts on either side of the crash that happened in October 2019, Salas seems convinced.

ERROL SPENCE JR

“I watched Errol Spence fight Shawn Porter, and then I watched Errol Spence fight Danny Garcia after Spence had his accident. It was not the same Errol Spence Jr,” pointed out Salas.

“I do believe he lost something between the Porter and Garcia fights.

“I want to face the best Errol Spence Jr. because I want the fans to get a great show. This is one of the biggest fights of the year.

“If he’s in top condition, then Ugás will be ready to give him a hell of a fight.

Salas added on how camp has gone and what shape Ugas is in: “Training camp has been great.

“We’ve had a long camp, and now we’re in the period where Ugás is starting to make the adjustments that he’ll need to be ready for what Spence brings.”

UGAS

Ugas, who beat the boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to put himself in the big leagues, believes he can add more titles under Salas.

“It’s a tremendous blessing to be in another big pay-per-view fight, especially against a great champion and top pound-for-pound fighter like Errol Spence Jr.,” said Ugas.

“These are the types of fights that fans deserve. We both have plenty of time to prepare for each other. It means we are primed and ready to give the fans a show.

“I have a great trainer in Ismael Salas. He will have me prepared for battle.

“On fight night, everyone will see a man at his best both physically and mentally.

“I’m pleased to have a hard-working team behind me, and I’m thankful for this opportunity. On April 16, the energy in AT&T Stadium will be amazing.”

