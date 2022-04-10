Boxing News: Ryan Garcia wins decision on long-awaited comeback

April 10th, 2022

Golden Boy

Boxing News – Ryan Garcia moved to 22-0 with 18KOs after going the distance with Emmanuel Tagoe on his long-awaited comeback.

San Antonio was treated to fireworks at the Alamodome today when the undefeated boxing superstar of Victorville, CA, triumphantly returned to the ring.

Top-rated Tagoe of Accra, Ghana, got stifled by the social media superstar.

The 12-round lightweight fight featured a strong performance from Garcia to a crowd of 14,459 as he landed an early power punch that sent Tageo to the canvas in the second round.

Once both fighters found their rhythm, Garcia systematically broke down the Ghanaian boxer as he landed precise punches to the head and body. Tagoe tried his best to keep his distance using an ineffective jab.

Garcia visibly hurt Tageo in the 10th round, but the Ghanaian fighter resorted to holding Garcia to prevent further punishment.

Ultimately, the judges ruled in Garcia’s favor with scores of 119-108, 118-109, 119-108 for a victory by unanimous decision.

RYAN GARCIA

“He was making it difficult for me to end it,” said Ryan Garcia. “He was crafty with the holding.

“I was trying to get him off me, and he was moving a lot; it was a new experience. I think I have to cut the ring off better with a guy who will keep moving all 12 rounds.

“But I made sure to get him in the body and used my left hook to hurt him. I have a lot of love for San Antonio.

“It was great that after a year and a half layoff, I was received by such a great crowd.

“It’s a blessing. I wanted to knock him out, but he was very crafty. At the moment, I could feel like I hurt him, but he really can take a punch.”

“First of all, I want to thank my team,” said Emmanuel Tagoe. “I know the reason why I lost. I didn’t throw my right arm.

“He came forward, but I couldn’t get any points from pushing. I think I will go home and sit down with my team. Ryan Garcia is a good boxer.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

“I think Ryan did a fantastic job after a one-and-a-half layoff,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “He fought a tough guy from Ghana with only one defeat.

“He was slick, tough, and survived the whole night. Ryan almost had him out, but I am glad Ryan went 12-rounds. It was a great experience.”

“In between rounds, I told him you’ve got to track him down,” said Joe Goossen, Trainer to Ryan Garcia. “He’s not going to engage. You just have to keep the pressure on. He’s a tough kid. He only has one loss at the beginning of his career.

“He’s been on a winning streak for a very long time. He has a great chin. Tagoe was in great shape, and he came here to win. He didn’t come here to lose. But after a while, he was not trying to win. He was just trying to survive. Ryan was then trying to track him down and trying to catch him.

Tagoe was not being very agreeable, and he didn’t engage in fighting a lot. Who will we fight next? I take a back seat to all of that.

“They don’t come to the gym and tell me how to train my guys, and I don’t go to their office and tell them how to make fights.

“When they throw something g at me, I say that sounds good to me, and we go to work.”

TAGOE

“We’ll talk to Dibella and see what’s next,” said Peter Khan, Manager of Emmanuel Tagoe. “Emmanuel went 12 rounds with Ryan. Emmanuel was out of the ring longer than Ryan, so that’s a victory.

“I think we learned that Emmanuel has a chin. He took some big shots tonight. It was a good fight, and Ryan performed really well.”

