EXCLUSIVE: Erickson Lubin eyes Jermell Charlo II for undisputed

April 9th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Erickson Lubin spoke to World Boxing News on the eve of his clash with Sebastian Fundora as the super-welterweight eyes a Jermell Charlo rematch.

Lubin lost in one round to Charlo in a shock 2017 result in his maiden challenge for the World Boxing Council 154 title.

Six wins later, Lubin hopes a final victory over Fundora will be enough to land a second chance but this time for all the marbles.

Charlo fights Brian Castano for a second time this year. This victor will hold all four belts at the super-welterweight limit.

JERMELL CHARLO

Lubin then hopes the order comes from the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman as the number one contender.

“I think it is very possible. I’ve been waiting for a title shot since about 2019-2020. I am number one in the WBC,” Lubin exclusively pointed out to WBN.

“Right now, I am just focused on Fundora and Saturday night. I am ready to perform at my best, and at my best, I see nobody beating me.”

Asked how he sees Charlo vs. Castano II ending up this time around, Lubin responded: “I think Charlo may make the right adjustments and come out on top this time.

“You may see Erickson Lubin vs. Charlo ll.”

LUBIN vs. FUNDORA

Lubin is confident he will maneuver his lanky opponent successfully when talking about his fight.

“I don’t make too many predictions, but I see myself winning dominantly. I think Fundora is tailor-made for me.

“Fans can expect me to take over the division and get more buzz around boxing itself.

“Become one of the top names and join that fraternity of the Pay Per Views [vs. Jermell Charlo] and the biggest paydays,” concluded the fighter.

Fundora stands six-foot-five inches tall and is a freak of nature in the division.

