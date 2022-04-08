PPV opponent labels Gervonta Davis ‘the best fighter at 135 pounds’

April 8th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Gervonta Davis is the best lightweight fighter in the world, according to forthcoming Pay Per View opponent Rolando Romero.

Davis got surprisingly put on a pedestal by Romero as the pair went through pre-fight formalities for their May 28 clash.

Romero said: “He’s the best fighter at 135 pounds, and he’d be the best if he were at 130 pounds. It doesn’t matter to me, though. I know what I’m capable of.”

On the flip side, the challenger then said Davis wouldn’t be a problem for him next month.

“I think ‘Tank’ is an amazing fighter, but this will be the easiest fight of my career. It will say a lot about my legacy when I knock him out.’ Tank’ gets punched a lot. I think he will run right into something big,” he stated.

“I’ve always been underrated. On May 28, you will see my ring IQ on display. I’m already a star. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be in this position right now. I’m one of the few fighters to get to headline a pay-per-view 14 fights into my career.

“Everybody is underestimating me. I started boxing at 17. I got my first belt seven years in. I’ve gone in there and beat up everybody. ‘Tank’ is getting knocked out, and that’s that.”

GERVONTA DAVIS RETIRE

Romero added that defeat would be the ideal time for Davis to move on from the sport.

“Gervonta keeps talking about these skills he has, but I just see his face getting swollen up after every fight he has.

“He just bullies smaller opponents. He’s not that special. We’re ending his little reign, and he can retire.

“I was supposed to spend my birthday out here in New York anyway, so I’m excited to be fighting here in Brooklyn.

“This is a legacy fight for me, and I’m excited to be able to have it at Barclays Center.

“Gervonta Davis is ending up on the canvas knocked out. That’s what I can guarantee.”

