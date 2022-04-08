Floyd Mayweather swerves YouTuber for Uncle Roger’s unbeaten pupil

Floyd Mayweather was due to return to the ring in February against a YouTuber. Scrapping that fight, Mayweather now faces a pupil of his late uncle.

‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is stepping up. He’s an undefeated fighter that Mayweather hand-picked for a good payday.

Announcing details of the exhibition, Mayweather held a media event held in the Press Room of the Gabriel Miami Downtown Hotel.

The fight will take place on May 14, 2022. The legendary undefeated multi-weight champion known as “TBE – The Best Ever,” Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), will return to the ring.

Mayweather will face another undefeated competitor in Moore [18-0-1 with 12 KOs]. Roger Mayweather trained him until his untimely passing.

In the inaugural edition of “The Global Titans Fight Series,” the pair meet in a unique global-boxing event.

FrontRowTMT decided to stage the card “in the skies of Dubai,” and broadcast live worldwide via premium digital-streaming service LIVENow.

It gets presented in association with ROQU Media and Mayweather Promotions overseeing the historical event. They will hold it incredibly outdoors on the helipad of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

It’s the UAE’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury. It will also showcase a fantastic undercard of world-famous combatants.

UFC legend Anderson Silva will be facing fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, as well as an official fight between beloved former world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) and Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather decided to fight Moore instead of ‘Money Kicks’ – a slight YouTuber nobody was interested in last February.

Global Titans Fight Series is the first in a series of six unique boxing and MMA events staged at iconic locations across four continents.

