‘Manny Pacquiao win changed my life, but I remain a humble underdog’

April 6th, 2022

Alex Sanchez

Manny Pacquiao paved the way for Yordenis Ugas to take his chance and be a major welterweight player. Now the Cuban can make history.

Ugas has the opportunity to win three versions of the welterweight crown. To do so, he has to defeat Errol Spence Jr.

MANNY PACQUIAO

He’s already beaten Manny Pacquiao, so the fighter believes the sky is the limit ahead of April 16.

“The Pacquiao fight was a great night for me,” pointed out Ugas. “After that fight, my life changed in even more ways.

“But I’ve always kept myself humble. I showed everyone who the WBA champion was. I have my eye on continuing to make history.

“Being an underdog means nothing to me. I was the underdog against Pacquiao and now again against Spence. I’ve always been the underdog, and it doesn’t faze me.”

On participating in a massive unification with a pound-for-pound star, Ugas added: “It’s an honor to be in the ring with Errol Spence Jr.

“We’re fighting for three belts, but fighting for honor and respect is even more important.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who has supported me. I’m extremely ready for this fight and will give the fans a great show on April 16.

“This has been a fantastic training camp, and I can’t wait.”

YORDENIS UGAS

Discussing the fact Spence will have home soil advantage, Ugas concluded: “I’m happy to be fighting in Spence’s backyard.

“They have great fans down there in Texas. It just adds extra motivation.

“We’ve had a great training camp here in Las Vegas with Ismael Salas. We always make sure that the hard work pays off. We’re going to be bringing our best into the ring.

“I was out of the ring for a long time, but when I returned and gave Jamal James the first loss of his career.

“I knew that I would be coming for big things. Everything changed for me that night, and it’s all led up to this.

“Fans can expect me to fight like a warrior. I will take all of my hard work into the ring on April 16.”

