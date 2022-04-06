Opinion: Fury vs Whyte undercard underwhelms, has no PPV x-factor

April 6th, 2022

Frank Warren confirmed the undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte this week following complaints about the timing from fans.

Three weeks out last weekend, WBN pointed out that the non-existent portion of the event should have been confirmed by now.

A few days later, Warren did that to an underwhelming reaction. There’s simply no x-factor for a card of this magnitude.

The fact that Whyte isn’t playing ball and pumping this card up enough gave the Hall of Fame promoter the chance to spark further interest.

It didn’t.

Tommy Fury facing another questionable Polish opponent to add to his haul of Przemyslaw Binienda, plus Lithuanian Latvian and British also-ran foes, is no bright spark for the event.

Anthony Cacace, Issac Lowe, and David Adeleye are all potential world title challengers in their respective careers. However, Warren missed an ample opportunity to excite.

Considering UK fans will be paying over thirty bucks for the chance to watch, there’s not much else to look forward to on Fury vs. Whyte.

PAY PER VIEW

Despite the groans from fans and media, Warren tried his best to sell the remainder of the Pay Per View – beginning with Cacace.

“I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title,” pointed out Warren. “Securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track.

“But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jonathan Romero. He will need to be at his very best on the night.”

On Isaac Lowe, who was always going to appear as a member of Team Fury, Warren said: “I am so looking forward to seeing our man Nick Ball get the chance to announce himself on the big stage against Tyson’s sidekick, Isaac Lowe.

“It should be a cracking fight. The WBC Silver title will propel the winner right into the world mix at featherweight.”

Heavyweight banger Adeleye is one for the future but is no Jared Anderson when it comes to a selling point.

“Big David Adeleye, a regular sparring partner for Tyson, will add the heavyweight theme of the night. He will relish the big stage.”

FURY vs WHYTE UNDERCARD

Tommy Fury would have been the one to step up out of all the competitors. His record at the moment makes for eye-watering reading.

The Love Island star is being tip-toed through the early stages of his career. But with a 7-0 record, Fury should be aiming for English title level if he’s going anywhere with his career – other than seeking paydays versus YouTubers.

“I am delighted that Tommy Fury will get to share some of the spotlight with his big brother after missing out on his big fight last year through illness.

“If Tommy keeps on winning and continues to shine, his big opportunities will soon follow,” pointed out Warren.

He concluded: “I would like to welcome Kurt Walker, the Irish Olympian signed to Top Rank, onto the card.”

No title fights except the headliner. No pazazz to speak of for fans to chew on in the interim. Maybe a lack of ticket push necessity didn’t help the Fury vs Whyte undercard process?

It’s all about the main event on April 23rd.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.