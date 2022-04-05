Martyn Ford fight OFF, Iranian Hulk goes AWOL following head-to-head

Martyn Ford will not be fighting the Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi on April 30 despite no official word from the promoter.

The doomed Ford vs. Hulk clash fell apart shortly after the press conference, and fans can now consider it dead after the bout got removed from the bill.

Gharibi may well have taken one look at Ford and decided it wasn’t for him as he’s giving away eight inches and a mass of muscle.

This scenario happened despite Gharibi’s Instagram painting a picture of him being this absolute beast. Accusations are now rife that the Iranian Hulk’s social media gets professionally doctored.

Those are unproven at this time, though.

Ford threw Gharibi around like a ragdoll in Dubai, leading to the 385-pounder going home and breaking down during a TV interview.

“I came to Dubai without any sponsor by selling assets, with no coach, and without any support. I wish for death [since I came home].

“Oh God, you are the witness of how much I have suffered. I am ashamed for the Iranian people.

FAMILY

“I cannot call my family. When I returned to Iran, I didn’t go to my family,” he pointed out in a translation supplied on YouTube. “I can’t. I can’t talk to my father.

“When I talked to my mother, she said, ‘The person that I saw in the video was not my son. My son is way stronger than this.’

“Something hurts my heart. When someone can’t talk to his family, I lost my pride. I am destroyed.

“My family said, ‘You will go there and finish him.’ They expected the other way around.”

IRANIAN HULK BREAKDOWN

After seeing Gharibi in the flesh for the first time, Ford had questioned the fight ever taking place.

“I am asking the question if he genuinely wants to fight me? – Because I don’t want to step in the ring and be perceived as a bully.

“I don’t want to be seen as intimidating someone who hasn’t put the same work in as I have.

“If he really wants to do this fight, tell everyone he wants to do this fight, and don’t put it on me.”

“He needs to get his a** into gear.”

The reality is that the fight was never really on the cards due to Gharibi‘s real-life appearance. Organizers BoxStar will have to scramble quickly to replace the main event.

Footballers Jamie O’Hara and Patrice Evra are now the most prominent names on an O2 Arena bill for April 30.

APRIL 30 INFO

Boxstar presents a huge night of Celebrity fights, including:

Patrice Evra vs. Adam Saleh

Brian Rose vs. Matt Pritchard

Jamie Ohara vs. Kris Boyson

James English vs. TBC

Plus many more

Boxstar Celebrity Boxing – April 30, 2022, in London.

“After a BLOCKBUSTER first show, we are back and have a lineup even bigger than before to announce for what is already being dubbed the boxing event of 2022.

“Manchester United legend Patrice Evra swaps his boots for boxing gloves as he laces up his gloves for the first time and takes on social media sensation Adam Saleh at the o2 Arena London on April 30.

“You spoke, and we listened, so our next show will have exclusive VIP ringside tables so you can fully experience the show in luxury, and you will also have the chance to ‘meet your heroes!’ you won’t want to miss this.

“Our ringside was the place to be last time, so we have no doubt these limited tables will sell out quickly,” read the information on the remaining fights.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.