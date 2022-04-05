George Kambosos Jr: From unknown in 2020 to the verge of undisputed

April 5th, 2022

George Kambosos Jr. has the opportunity to become the biggest name in the sport at 135 pounds in a home advantage clash on June 4.

“The Emperor” – as he’s been monikered – takes on Devin Haney for all the marbles in the lightweight division.

Gaining a turf war in his backyard, Kambosos Jr. has come from nowhere in two years to be the dominant force – if victorious this summer.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2013 and fought his first 13 bouts in Australia before embarking on a road warrior existence.

He earned his shot at the lightweight title with an October 2020 victory over British former world champion Lee Selby in London.

Thirteen months later, he traveled to New York City and stunned 10-to-1 favorite Teofimo Lopez by a split decision in a 12-round barnburner to become the unified lightweight champion.

Kambosos knocked down Lopez in the opening round. He survived a 10th-round knockdown and then returned with a furious late charge in the championship rounds to cement the victory.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

Kambosos won WBN’s Pound for Pound Breakthrough honor for his effort. It also catapulted up the pound-for-pound rankings.

The Greek-Australian became an instant superstar down under.

Rather than take a tune-up title defense, Kambosos insisted on bringing a mega-event to his homeland.

He dreamed of turning into a 23-year-old prodigy to bring ultimate clarity to the lightweight division.

A win over Haney would see Kambosos climb into the WBN P4P Top 10 and rub shoulders with Naoya Inoue, Oleksandr Usyk, and Canelo Alvarez.

