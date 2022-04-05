Fury vs Whyte capacity extended, undercard and US PPV details set

April 5th, 2022

The undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte got confirmed for April 23 as the capacity in London was green-lighted for 94,000.

Just three weeks out, Frank Warren was under pressure from fans on social media, as World Boxing News pointed out this week.

Now, Warren has laid his card on the table while confirming the start time for the United States Pay Per View.

FURY vs. WHYTE UNDERCARD

“The undercard for Tyson Fury’s WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine Heavyweight Championship of the World collision with challenger Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23, is now in place.

“The bill is headed up by a return to the ring for the British junior lightweight champion, Anthony “The Apache” Cacace.

“Ladbroke Grove heavyweight David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) will clock up his ninth fight. His second eight-rounder as a professional against Stockport’s Chris Healey as he closes in on title contention.

TOMMY FURY

“The unbeaten Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) will continue his light heavyweight journey. The fights over six rounds against Polish veteran Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs).”

The information read: “Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) is back in action making a successful first defense of his title against Lyon Woodstock in August of last year.

“The Belfast native will fight for the vacant WBO International title. He competes in a 10-rounder against Colombia native Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs), a former IBF junior featherweight world champion.

“In a 10-round supporting fight where fireworks are guaranteed, the vacant WBC Silver featherweight title will be on the line.

“Tyson Fury comrade Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) takes on undefeated Liverpool native Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs). A win will catapult the winner of this prestigious belt into the WBC world rankings.

“Live pay-per-view coverage in the United States will begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

“Before the pay-per-view telecast begins, Top-Rank signed Irish Olympian Kurt Walker (1-0, 1 KO) will compete in a four-round featherweight bout. He faces an opponent to be named.

FURY vs. WHYTE CAPACITY

Additionally, it has been confirmed that 4,000 additional tickets are now set to go on sale tomorrow. This makes Fury vs. Whyte the record-breaking sporting event held at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Frank Warren, who is promoting the show in association with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, said: “I am delighted to finally be able to reveal what will be a competitive undercard in support of the big one that we have all been waiting for.

Ninety-four thousand fans will now witness Fury vs. Whyte. Therefore, this scenario follows the granting of an additional 4,000 tickets by the local authority.

Brent Council has now approved a further 4,000 tickets to be available as coach packages which go on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 6, exclusively from Ticketmaster.

The 90,000 would have already been a record attendance for boxing. However, such was the demand, Queensberry and Top Rank, along with our hosts Wembley Stadium, sought permission from Brent Council to increase capacity.

“It’s now the biggest seen at a sports event at the national stadium since the FA rebuilt it in 2007.

An original 85,000 tickets were snapped up in three hours after going on sale, followed a week later by the initial 5,000 tickets also sold in conjunction with coach travel.

FRANK WARREN

Warren said, “I am delighted we can provide four thousand extra tickets for fans to watch the biggest boxing event staged in this country.

“I know this certainly in no way gets near to meeting the massive demand of this fight. But we were determined to have as many fans as possible attend Tyson Fury’s big homecoming fight.

“I would certainly like to thank Brent Council for making this possible. Also, our event partners at Wembley Stadium.

“On April 23, Wembley and the borough of Brent will be beamed across the world.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow us on social media @worldboxingnews