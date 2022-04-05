Floyd Mayweather ignored as Oscar De La Hoya talks Davis vs Garcia

Hogan Photos

Floyd Mayweather seems to be edging out of the picture where Gervonta Davis is concerned, as rival Oscar De La Hoya recently ignored him.

Asked a direct question regarding the possibility of Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis parting ways after one more fight together, De La Hoya went straight to Al Haymon as the promoter.

This dismissal happened despite Davis being represented by Mayweather Promotions for years now.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OUT

De La Hoya responded to a potential lightweight fight between Davis and the returning Ryan Garcia.

“I am all about old school and getting fights done,” said De La Hoya to ES News. “So if Al Haymon wants to call me and talk from promoter to promoter, let’s make the fight happen.

“Why not? – We are here, and we just want Ryan on April 9th to showcase his talent and show the world that he’s back better than ever.

“Then, the sky is the limit. Let’s make all these big fights happen.”

Not mentioning Floyd Mayweather is a clear kick in the guts for the ex-pound for pound king who still represents Davis until their split is official.

Right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe has so far been coy on whether they will indeed move on from nurturing Davis.

CANELO

De La Hoya didn’t stop there when speaking about hot topics. He also discussed his one-time number one fighter Canelo Alvarez.

The Golden Boy boss was more respectful to the Mexican, who faces Dmitry Bivol on May 7th.

“I think it’s a great fight. It’s a super fight. Bivol has a lot of skill, and he has a lot of tools in his arsenal,” pointed out De La Hoya to FightHub TV.

“But Canelo right now is on a high. I am sure he feels unstoppable, and he’s a hard worker. It’s going to be a good fight. I hope Canelo wins. He’s the man right now.”

Finally, on Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr., De La Hoya stated: “It’s a great fight. They are both great fighters can’t wait to see the fight, and may the best man win.

“It’s a fight that is too close to call. Obviously, Kambosis has the advantage in Australia, but we will see what happens.”

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.