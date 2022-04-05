Cuban Boxing Federation reaches historic professional agreement

April 5th, 2022

The Cuban Boxing Federation reached an agreement for boxers to compete in professional bouts for the first time in 60 years.

Chaired by Alberto Puig, the CBF struck a deal with the Golden Ring company so that this company will represent fighters to perform professional bouts next May in Mexico.

In this agreement, the best Domadores de Cuba boxers [from the World Series of Boxing] could perform six-round bouts in at least four events in 2022.

“Three and a half years ago, a severe analysis started, resulting in the agreement getting approved.

“The country’s sports management welcomed it. The Cuban Boxing Federation with Golden Ring Promotions for the representation of Cuba in its entry into professional boxing,” Puig said.

He added: “The continuous sporting and competitive preparation of Cuban boxers to represent. To put the name of our country’s boxing in all competitions where it takes part.

“The main objectives are the economic benefit it represents for boxers, coaching staff, and medical triad who work with the team.”

For his part, Gerardo Saldivar, president of Golden Ring, thanked the Cuban Boxing Federation for their confidence and said: “We have been working for some time on this.

“On an analysis to integrate Cuban boxers to professional boxing harmonically and progressively.

“We intend to place them in the rankings of the different boxing organizations.”

CUBAN BOXING

Cuba undoubtedly enjoys a plethora of top stars in the pro ranks after they broke away from the Federation.

They include WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, top-rated cruiserweight Yuniel Dorticos, and multi-time heavyweight title challenger Luis Ortiz.

Rances Barthelemy, Frank Sanchez, and Sullivan Barrera are on the cusp of title shots. Plus, Mike Perez, Guillermo Rigondeaux, and Yunieski Gonzalez.

Some of the current crop of amateurs will certainly hope that this is the beginning of a new journey in their respective careers.

