Vergil Ortiz vs Jaron Ennis order possible as Terence Crawford eyes 154

April 4th, 2022

Esther Lin

Vergit Ortiz Jr. could face Jaron Ennis for the vacant WBO welterweight title in 2022 if Terence Crawford heads to super-welterweight.

World Boxing News understands that the WBO would issue the stipulation in the event as Crawford contemplates heading north of 147.

Ortiz Jr. recently had to pull out of a fight with Michael McKinson, the number three-ranked fighter with the WBO. However, with Ennis being at number two, he would get the first refusal.

Ennis being on another network could be a sticking point, though. Ortiz vs. McKinson may become the more likely scenario if the one and two cannot reach an agreement.

But it all depends on Crawford’s ambition. If Bud believes the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas is out of reach for the foreseeable future, his only option is 154 pounds.

Crawford is currently a free agent and has plenty of suitors. Premier Boxing Champions are known to be interested and could be a signal of what happens next if the Omaha man chooses Al Haymon.

That scenario certainly opens up the Spence vs. Ugas winner for a massive undisputed battle later in the year.

Should Crawford go elsewhere other than Haymon, the only move would be up in weight and to relinquish the WBO title.

VERGIL ORTIZ vs. JARON ENNIS

Any strap dropping would then see Ortiz and Ennis ordered first and given time to negotiate a deal.

Recently speaking to reporter Elie Seckbach, promoter Oscar De La Hoya offered an update on the recovery of Ortiz from Rhabdomyolysis.

“Yeah, I have been keeping in touch, and he is doing better,” De La Hoya told ES News. “Your health is no joke, so he stood on top of it.

“He did the right thing, and he had a bright future ahead of him. His father made the right decision, and he was looking out for his best interest.”

WBO WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

CHAMPION: TERENCE CRAWFORD USA

1 Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (International) USA

2 Jaron Ennis USA

3 Michael McKinson (WBO Global) GBR

4 Sandor Martin ESP

5 Conor Benn GBR

6 Cody Crowley CAN

7 David Avanesyan RUS

8 Lewis Crocker (WBO Europe) GBR

9 Eimantas Stanionis LTU

10 Keita Obara JPN

11 Ryota Toyoshima (Asia-Pacific) JPN

12 Custio Clayton CAN

13 Mikey Garcia USA

14 Janelson Figueroa Bocachica USA

15 Charles Shinima (WBO Africa)

