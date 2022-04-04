Fury vs Whyte Pay Per View price comes with illegal piracy warning

April 4th, 2022

BT Sport Box Office confirmed the price for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte as the network warned those who plan to stream the event illegally.

BT Sport will push a hefty price on the Pay Per View platform despite no undercard being set for the headliner yet.

They said: “Fury v Whyte will be available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £24.95. The WBC heavyweight title fight will be in front of a sellout crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Coverage on BT Sport Box Office starts from 6 pm on Saturday 23 April. The initial build-up and first fights are available from 6-7 pm for anyone to watch on BT Sport Box Office and online.”

So far, only Isaac Lowe is confirmed on the bill but still doesn’t have an opponent.

BT Sport Box Office added to those streamers out there: “The fight is exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

“If viewers are in the UK or Ireland and not watching on BT Sport Box Office, then they are watching illegally.”

FURY WHYTE PAY PER VIEW INFO

On Saturday, 23 April, fight fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated world title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The PPV main card will start at 7 pm at BT Sport Box Office. The card costs £24.95. Fans can watch Fury vs. Whyte through BT TV, Virgin TV, Sky, or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section. Choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section.

BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice. Follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or the BT Sport Box Office App. Customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.

