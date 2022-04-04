Devin Haney warns The Emperor: I’m coming for all the belts!

April 4th, 2022

Melina Pizano

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney fired a warning to opponent George Kambosos as the pair head toward a summer showdown.

An undisputed champion at 135 pounds will get crowned in Australia on June 4. Kambosos holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO versions of the crown.

After weeks of haggling, Haney finally agreed to accept the same terms as Vasyl Lomachenko and now has to beat Kambosos twice to take the titles.

The first leg goes down on June 4 down under, with Haney guaranteeing victory in Melbourne.

“I began my career fighting in small bars in Mexico. Now I’m on the cusp of greatness showcasing my skills on the world’s stage fighting for lightweight supremacy,” pointed out Haney.

“I didn’t come this far only to come this far. Come June 4, I claim my place in history and add to my legacy!

“Undisputed lightweight king. I’m coming for all the belts!”

BILL HANEY

Father Bill added: “Traveling more than 8,000 miles to Melbourne is nothing compared to Team Haney’s journey since Devin turned pro nearly seven years ago at a pool hall in Tijuana, Mexico.

“I always knew Devin was destined for greatness. On June 4, he will show the Australian people, along with all the boxing fans around the world, that he is the best lightweight in the world.

“Devin is the most avoided fighter in the division. For Kambosos to step up and face the challenge is commendable, foolish, but commendable. We will soon make history.”

DEVIN HANEY THANKS

Acknowledging his father and all who made the fight happen, Haney concluded: “I’d like to thank my father and trainer, Bill Haney, who is my rock, and my team and family for their support and countless sacrifices throughout this journey.

“Thank you to Lou DiBella, Bob Arum, and ESPN for giving us this huge platform and the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’d also like to give a special thanks to the Victorian Government and officials for hosting this event.”

If successful, Haney will make a first defense of the undisputed straps against Lomachenko before almost certainly moving up to 140 in 2023.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.