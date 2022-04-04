Chael Sonnen roasts Anthony Joshua over staged social media photos

Former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen went in on heavyweight Anthony Joshua for a photoshoot the promoter says was staged.

Sonnen, notorious for speaking his mind on social media, blasted Joshua’s images for the product placement.

Joshua is currently training for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing to the Ukrainian last year. His sessions in the gym often feature contracted brands under his current UK status.

The former top division ruler is one of the most sought-after sportsmen in the UK for advertisers due to his squeaky-clean image.

But Sonnen didn’t take kindly to the Briton putting together the scene and keeping the sponsor on the post.

He observed: “If you guys ever spray water on yourself for a photoshoot, spray the water evenly. Then get rid of the bottle!”

If you guys ever spray water on yourself for a photo shoot, spray the water EVENLY. Then get rid of the bottle! https://t.co/jwTCKeW0J6 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 1, 2022

AJ didn’t give Sonnen a response as Lucozade Sport gave him a fire emoji on his Instagram.

CHAEL SONNEN CHARGES

Sonnen’s roasting of Joshua comes just days after battery charges against the ex-fighter got reduced. They stemmed from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Eleven charges, including ten misdemeanor charges of battery and one felony charge of battery by strangulation, no longer fully loom over Sonnen.

Plaintiffs Julie and Christopher Stellpflug claimed Sonnen attacked at the hotel.

Dayvid Figler, representing Sonnen, believes sense prevailed over the alleged attack.

“I believe that’s what happened. They realized that the more appropriate way to move forward would be with this amended complaint,” Figler told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kory Kaplan, attorney for the Stellpflugs, opposed the new lesser charges.

“After the charges were filed, they were contacted by a deputy district attorney. He confirmed that felony charges were appropriate,” said Kaplan.

