Deontay Wilder brother vows to return after showing off cash from loss

April 3rd, 2022

The younger brother of form heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder went into his return from over two years out in a confident mood.

But Marsellos Wilder has vowed to get back in the ring after suffering a third career defeat against another unheralded opponent.

However, Eric Abraham got the nod with a split decision to drop Wilder’s record to a dismissive 5-3 in the cruiserweight ranks.

The journeyman stifled Wilder’s attempts to get him out early and lasted until the end to take the verdict.

In the aftermath, Marsellos was in a philosophical mood – as usual. Debating whether to walk away for good didn’t seem on the agenda.

Less than 24 hours later, Marsellos posted a picture of the thousands of pounds he picked up for the six-round fight.

This payday alone for just 18 minutes of work could see Wilder contemplate another bout.

Wilder has already gone back to the drawing board three times previously. Therefore, it’s debatable whether Marsellos Wilder can alter enough to succeed in the sport.

If he is content to take the thousands of dollars on offer to be a name other boxers want to defeat, then there may well be a career in boxing for him.

WBN speculated whether a fight with the Deontay Wilder rival Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury would be worth exploring. Even without another win, Wilder would be decent fodder to throw in with the Love Island star, if only to make headlines.

MARSELLOS WILDER

For now, Wilder has a lot to consider.

“I got too anxious and threw too many big shots causing me to fight down to this man’s level,” said Wilder. “This made it look close, which led to a split decision.

“I felt I did enough to win the split. But this is the fight game. You just never know what is going to happen.

“I’m ok. There are no cuts, no bruises. I’m still handsome. Win, lose or draw, I’m thankful to God for allowing me to live in reality as a professional athlete.

“It’s rough being a Wilder. But that’s what I was born to be. We move, ain’t that what steppers do. I’ll let you all know what happens next,” he concluded.

A big decision looms.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.