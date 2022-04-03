Gervonta Davis gives Kambosos Jr. vs Haney undisputed fight the finger

April 3rd, 2022

Gervonta Davis gave the ultimate dismissal to the forthcoming undisputed clash between rivals George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

Kambosos and Haney agreed to collide on June 4 after weeks of back and forth wrangling. Australia’s fight will go down and crown one sole champion at the lightweight limit.

Davis, who holds the WBA secondary title and defends it against Rolando Romero the week before Kambosos vs. Haney, gave the event the middle finger.

Responding to a fan stating his match with Romero doesn’t compare to Kambosos vs. Haney, Davis replied: “And both of them together still won’t get paid as much as me.

“But they will be paying out more than me, though.”

KAMBOSOS JR vs. HANEY

Promoter Lou DiBella, a big part of all the belts being on the line this summer, gave the encounter the big build-up.

“The Emperor, George Kambosos, is a different breed,” said the Hall of Famer. “He sought out the challenge of Vasiliy Lomachenko to give the people of Australia the biggest event possible.

“When the duty to his country made ‘Loma’ unavailable, George demanded the biggest event possible and greatest challenge in Devin Haney.

“June 4 will be epic. Credit goes to George for his unprecedented drive to greatness. And to Devin Haney for being a man of his word and accepting the final lightweight unification for boxing fans worldwide.

“Great appreciation to the Victorian Government for their patience. Their unwavering commitment to bringing this mega event to Marvel Stadium in the beautiful city of Melbourne.

“As George is proud of his Greek ancestry and Australian roots, Melbourne, which has a large and vibrant Greek community, is the perfect city for this Spartan warrior to defend his belts.

“Melbourne has hosted the Olympics, is home to the Australian Open, among other huge events, and Kambosos-Haney will rock Marvel Stadium.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

The ironic thing about the comments made by Davis is the fact he is stipulated to face the winner. WBA chiefs will name Davis as the mandatory challenger if he comes through Romero.

This scenario comes about due to the World Boxing Association’s plan to eradicate the regular titles by pitting those holding the straps against the super champion.

Davis will be pushed forward by the end of the year, potentially after a Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney rematch and the WBO’s mandatory Vasiliy Lomachenko.

By 2023, the WBA will be aiming to have only one belt holder in each division through the process of elimination.

