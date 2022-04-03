Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall to be first-ever women’s UK PPV

April 3rd, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News understands that a middleweight collision between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the first-ever women’s headlining Pay Per View.

Sky Sports Box Office plans to put on a massive summer show, potentially at the O2 Arena in London or St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Shields vs. Marshall would be a ground-breaking event that sees two female stars competing on top of a UK PPV.

The event will be announced soon, with Marshall booking her place with victory at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on Sky Sports.

WBO champion Marshall was in knockout form against Femke Hermans. She’s an opponent Shields went the distance with early in her career.

Once the ink is dry and close, the collision will be the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

Holding the WBC, IBF, and WBA middleweight belts, Claressa Shields calls herself the Greatest Woman Of All Time [GWOAT].

Marshall says she will take the moniker once she beats Shields in the ring.

SAVANNAH MARSHALL

In her third defense of the WBO strap this weekend, Marshall stalked Hermans throughout the early rounds and calculated her opponent in the process.

At the death of the third round, Marshall detonated a powerful left hook that knocked Hermans out cold, sending a message to her arch-nemesis ringside.

The Hartlepool fighter, trained and mentored by Peter Fury, holds the reputation of the most ferocious puncher in women’s boxing. She more than lived up to the hype with the tenth knockout of her professional career.

However, Hermans proved to be no pushover in the build-up to the fight. She’s a former world champion who has fought Shields and taken her 12 rounds, losing respectively in the end.

CLARESSA SHIELDS

Many predict the fight compared to how Shields and Marshall fared against Hermans.

The anticipated fight against Shields next has all boxing fans chomping at the bit. Marshall remains the only fighter to have beaten Shields when she beat her in the amateurs in 2012.

Marshall is considered the most significant female puncher on the planet and maybe of time by her team. She becomes the only fighter to have stopped Hermans, and the fight against Shields will be one of the biggest fights of the year.

Additional quotes from BOXXER.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.